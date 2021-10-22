Ford Performance is treating the Ford Bronco to a bevy of new off-road parts at SEMA this year. Plus, Ford just released a big information dump on all of the Bronco and Bronco Sport builds it’s bringing to the SEMA show happening in November.

We’ll start with the parts you’ll soon be able to buy for your new Bronco. The list starts with a new Ford Performance front drive unit that supports up to a 5.38:1 gearset for even greater off-road performance. Next, Ford Performance is offering a “severe-duty” steering rack and tie rod ends for better steering durability under high loads. New 17-inch Method Race Wheels (bead lock capable) are also being offered through Ford Performance. And lastly, a Ford Performance tune for the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is being made available. Since it’s a Ford Performance tune, you get to keep your warranty. However, Ford hasn’t detailed what the tune’s performance gains net you yet.

Now, onto the SEMA builds themselves that you’ll be able to check out in Las Vegas if you attend.

2021 Bronco RTR Fun-Runner

This Bronco is a Vaughn Gittin Jr. RTR special. It’s based on a Two-Door Badlands, but a bunch of off-road chassis and suspension parts are added. Underneath, you’ll find an Ultimate Dana 44 FDU front axle, long-travel spec Ultimate Dana 60 semi-float rear axle, RCV Performance CV Axles, Fox Performance Elite 2.5 coilovers and long-travel suspension kit. It’s all riding on RTR Tech 6 forged wheels and 37-inch off-road tires. RTR also threw in a performance intake system and a Ford Performance sport exhaust system with black tips. Appearance-wise, this Bronco is rocking a wrap, special door sill plates and a custom RTR sound bar.

2021 Bronco by BDS Suspensions

In case you didn’t know, BDS Suspensions is a subsidiary of Fox Shocks and a long-time partner of Ford’s. The goal with this Bronco was to build a first-responder-type of a truck, and its red paint gives it away. Based on a Two-Door Black Diamond model, this Bronco is largely missing everything behind the front cabin, as it’s been transformed into a tiny pickup. Ford calls it a “half-truck hardtop.”

To make sure firefighters can cross the Rubicon trail (as they do that so often, don’t they?) BDS fitted Fox 2.5 coilovers, BDS adjustable control arms and track bar, a sway bar disconnect and 37-inch BFGoodrich tires. You’ll also notice new CrawlTek Revolution bumpers, a pair of Warn winches, CrawlTek slider steps, custom cargo solutions in the bed and an underhood air compressor.

2021 Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods

Here’s your Bronco for snow travel, as the four wheels and tires are swapped out for a quad-track setup. This Bronco started as a 4-Door Badlands with the four-cylinder and seven-speed manual. Now, it has Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks and is full of other accessories. It gets a Rigid light bar, Radiance light pods, a Warn winch, retractable running boards, a snowboard rack and Yakima platform roof rack system.

2021 Bronco Baja Forged by LGE-CTS Motorsports

This brown/bronze Bronco is a Four-Door Outer Banks and tries to mix luxury with off-road ability. The luxury amenities include a “premium” sound bar, onboard fridge, tailgate folding chair, cargo area protector and cargo organizer. Meanwhile, its off-road capabilities are improved by a lift (from ICON Vehicle Dynamics), Baja Forged bumpers and fender flares and Ford Performance off-road lights.

2021 Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products

Here’s our first Bronco Sport (of which there are two) on this list. CGS Performance specializes in exhaust and intake products, so of course this Bronco Sport is fitted with a cold air intake and black ceramic-coated cat-back exhaust from CGS. It also has Reserve Forged wheels, Toyo all-terrain tires, a light kit, hitch “enhancements,” Air Design fender flares and a rear spoiler. Inside, you’ll find unique seat covers and a rear seat vault.

2021 Bronco Sport Baja Forged by LGE-CTS Motorsports

This one’s done by the same firm that did the big Bronco further up in this post. It features a Ford Performance 2-inch lift, Hellwig Suspension front and rear sway bars, rock sliders, off-road lights, fender flares and tubular bumpers. A Warn winch is fitted up front, and a Borla cat-back exhaust screams out the rear of this Bronco Sport — yes, it’s equipped with the 2.0-liter turbo, not the 1.5.

Related video: