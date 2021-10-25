2022 Ford Expedition Timberline reportedly starts at $68,385

Next year will be the first model year for the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline. Ford Authority says it has word from sources "familiar with the 2022 Expedition lineup" that the off-road focused big-boy SUV will start at $66,690, plus a $1,695 destination fee, for a total of $68,385. FA says next year's luxury-focused Expedition Limited with four-wheel drive will start at $68,475. If that's true, the Limited's MSRP increases by $1,555 over the current 2021-model-year price, taking it to just $90 above next year's four-wheel drive Timberline trim.

Cast in the mold established by the Explorer Timberline, the Expedition version wears orange accents, black wheels, and reworked bumpers. Up front, Ford put its high-output twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. Sitting on 33-inch all-terrain tires that help provide 10.6 inches of ground clearance, Ford likes to point out that its SUV stands 0.6 inches above what the Jeep Wagoneer tops out at. If the quoted price holds steady, the Expedition undercuts the the 2022 Wagoneer Series II 4x4 by $5,460 while making 48 more horses and 106 more pound-feed.

Other practical off-roading upgrades on the Ford are found in the retuned suspension, the steel skid plates sourced from the F-150 Raptor, a two-speed transfer case and limited-slip rear differential, and seven driving modes with Trail Turn Assist purloined from the Bronco, that system using the brakes to lock up the inside rear wheel to enable tight turns on loose surfaces. The Timberline can only be ordered as a standard-wheelbase Expedition, not an Expedition Max.

The Expedition Timberline should start rolling down lines at the Kentucky Truck Plant soon, reaching dealer lots in early 2022.