2022 GMC Sierra gets overhauled interior, new Denali Ultimate and AT4X

GMC Sierra's 2022 update is here, boasting a ground-up interior redesign, an updated Super Cruise package with trailering support, and two new trims aimed at very different buyers. While the GMC Sierra's bones are undeniably good, its interior has really held it back from our full-throated support in recent years. The pricier trims of the refreshed 2022 model may well erase those shortcomings entirely.

Hot on the heels of its revamped platform mate, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, the new Sierra arrives with a similar suite of upgrades, plus a few items that will remain exclusive to the fancy-pants Sierra for now, like Enhanced Super Cruise with available automatic lane-change and trailering mode. As with the Silverado, the Sierra's 2.7-liter four-cylinder gets an upgraded block and internals, allowing for a higher torque output (420 pound-feet), which means it makes even more torque than the 5.3-liter V8. Diesel models also enjoy some chassis upgrades that allow for the fitment of GMC's Max Tow package. That allows a diesel Sierra 1500 4x2 to handle 13,200 pounds and the 4x4 model to tow up to 13,000 even.

Still, the 2022 Sierra's most noteworthy improvements are to be found inside, and what better way to showcase an upgraded interior but with a new, range-topping luxury trim? Say hello to the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate.

Denali represents a huge chunk of Sierra sales, and when your branding is based around upscale sophistication, you sure want to put your best foot forward at the top of the pricing structure. GMC wasn't quite there with the outgoing Sierra Denali, but the new Denali Ultimate may just be the ticket to one-upping the likes of the swanky Ram 1500 Limited.

This is the no-holds-barred, all-options-checked model that really makes GMC money. The 6.2L V8, 10-speed automatic and Super Cruise are standard on Denali Ultimate. All of the leather and wood elements visible here are real (seriously, you can touch them and everything). There's also a faux suede headliner, 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats, a 12-speaker Bose system and a 15-inch color HUD included.

GMC included several unique elements for Ultimate, including topographical maps and the latitude and longitude of Mount Denali formed into various interior trim pieces. The wood dash element on the passenger side has both etched into it, and even with this dark finish, those details really pop. This may be the most expensive execution of the Sierra's redesigned cabin, but there's good news at lower price points too. The basic layout, 13.4-inch infotainment screen and 12.3-inch instrument display trickle all the way down from here to the SLE, albeit with different skins and software suites that are more appropriate to trucks with fewer options. The base model Sierra sticks to the outgoing model's interior design.

The next big item is the new AT4X model, which slots in above the existing AT4 and offers buyers an extra bump in capability to go with the AT4's existing lift and off-road rubber.

The highlight here is a set of Multimatic DSSV shocks, which originally made their half-ton debut on the new Chevy Silverado ZR2 model. These shocks are the Colorado ZR2's secret sauce and deliver both a fantastic on-road ride and excellent off-road control. Like the Denali Ultimate, the AT4X gets the 6.2L V8 standard. It also features electronic locking front and rear differentials and increased suspension travel (50 mm up front; 20mm in the rear). No mere appearance upgrade, this.

GMC also took note of the fact that while performance exhausts with bright chrome finishers might look great at a car show, they're magnets for pointy things when you wander off the beaten path. Rather than engineer in something as complex as Ford's proposed retractable exhaust tip, GMC decided to just stick a set of turn-down pipes under the bed and not have them stick out at all. Certainly, you've heard the (apocryphal) story of the expensive pen NASA solicited for its astronauts to use in space? Think of this as GMC's proverbial pencil.

These new trims may be the 2022 Sierra's headlining upgrades, but we're eager to see how some of those enhancements influenced the lower-grade SLE and SLT trims, which we've not seen. The most basic Sierra, dubbed the "Pro" grade, will soldier on with the same interior that was found in the 2019-2021 model. You'll also note that GMC didn't mention anything like Ford's Pro Power Onboard (or any sort of hybrid anything) for the Sierra, so Ford will be free to continue running those plays without anybody in coverage for the time being.

While GMC has not formalized the pricing of all of the 2022 Sierra's various options and packages, here's a basic rundown of pricing by grade (with destination included);