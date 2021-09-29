10 best new car deals in late September 2021

New car sales were drastically affected in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but things started to show signs of recovery toward the end of the year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Now there's an ongoing shortage of microchips causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles.
That doesn't mean there aren't still great deals on new cars, though. Using data provided by TrueCar.com, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for September 2021. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price, and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.
Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives, and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).
2021 Volvo S60
Average sticker price: $43,184
Average transaction price: $37,862
Discount in dollars: $5,321
Discount in percentage: 12.3%
2021 BMW 7 Series
Average sticker price: $97,218
Average transaction price: $86,033
Discount in dollars: $11,184
Discount in percentage: 11.5%
2021 Acura NSX
Average sticker price: $163,129
Average transaction price: $144,499
Discount in dollars: $18,630
Discount in percentage: 11.4%
2020 Volkswagen Golf
Average sticker price: $24,915
Average transaction price: $22,328
Discount in dollars: $2,587
Discount in percentage: 10.4%
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
Average sticker price: $16,195
Average transaction price: $14,521
Discount in dollars: $1,674
Discount in percentage: 10.3%
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport
Average sticker price: $43,028
Average transaction price: $38,665
Discount in dollars: $4,363
Discount in percentage: 10.1%
2021 Volkswagen Arteon
Average sticker price: $43,727
Average transaction price: $39,497
Discount in dollars: $4,229
Discount in percentage: 9.7%
2020 Lincoln Corsair
Average sticker price: $49,079
Average transaction price: $44,384
Discount in dollars: $4,695
Discount in percentage: 9.6%
2021 Maserati Ghibli
Average sticker price: $82,548
Average transaction price: 74,821
Discount in dollars: 7,727
Discount in percentage: 9.4%
2021 Infiniti Q50
Average sticker price: $45,045
Average transaction price: $40,963
Discount in dollars: $4,082
Discount in percentage: 9.1%
