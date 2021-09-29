  2. Featured
10 best new car deals in late September 2021

It's good news for SUV, sedan and hatchback buyers

Sep 29th 2021 at 12:46PM

New car sales were drastically affected in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but things started to show signs of recovery toward the end of the year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Now there's an ongoing shortage of microchips causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles.

That doesn't mean there aren't still great deals on new cars, though. Using data provided by TrueCar.com, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for September 2021. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price, and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.

Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives, and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).

 

2021 Volvo S60

Average sticker price: $43,184 
Average transaction price: $37,862 
Discount in dollars: $5,321 
Discount in percentage: 12.3%

More on the 2021 Volvo S60: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 BMW 7 Series

Average sticker price: $97,218
Average transaction price: $86,033 
Discount in dollars: $11,184 
Discount in percentage: 11.5%

More on the 2021 BMW 7 Series: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Acura NSX

Average sticker price: $163,129 
Average transaction price: $144,499 
Discount in dollars: $18,630 
Discount in percentage: 11.4%

More on the 2021 Acura NSX: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2020 Volkswagen Golf

Average sticker price: $24,915 
Average transaction price: $22,328 
Discount in dollars: $2,587 
Discount in percentage: 10.4%

More on the 2020 Volkswagen Golf: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Mitsubishi Mirage in maroon

Average sticker price: $16,195 
Average transaction price: $14,521 
Discount in dollars: $1,674 
Discount in percentage: 10.3%

More on the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Average sticker price: $43,028 
Average transaction price: $38,665 
Discount in dollars: $4,363 
Discount in percentage: 10.1%

More on the 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Volkswagen Arteon

Average sticker price: $43,727 
Average transaction price: $39,497 
Discount in dollars: $4,229 
Discount in percentage: 9.7%

More on the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Average sticker price: $49,079 
Average transaction price: $44,384 
Discount in dollars: $4,695 
Discount in percentage: 9.6%

More on the 2020 Lincoln Corsair: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Maserati Ghibli

Average sticker price: $82,548 
Average transaction price: 74,821 
Discount in dollars: 7,727 
Discount in percentage: 9.4%

More on the 2021 Maserati Ghibli: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

2021 Infiniti Q50

Average sticker price: $45,045 
Average transaction price: $40,963 
Discount in dollars: $4,082 
Discount in percentage: 9.1%

More on the 2021 Infiniti Q50: Review | SpecsCompare with top competitors

 

