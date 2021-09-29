10 best new car deals in late September 2021

New car sales were drastically affected in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but things started to show signs of recovery toward the end of the year before really coming on strong in the early months of 2021. Now there's an ongoing shortage of microchips causing a great deal of pricing fluctuation and a limited supply of certain vehicles.

That doesn't mean there aren't still great deals on new cars, though. Using data provided by TrueCar.com, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best automotive deals for September 2021. We’ve noted the original MSRP, the average transaction price, and the total savings in both dollars and as a percentage of the original sticker price.

Basically, we’ve done all the hard work for you! So now, all you need to do is compare deals, go on a few test drives, and maybe drive away in a great car (and an even better bargain).

2021 Volvo S60

Average sticker price: $43,184

Average transaction price: $37,862

Discount in dollars: $5,321

Discount in percentage: 12.3%

2021 BMW 7 Series

Average sticker price: $97,218

Average transaction price: $86,033

Discount in dollars: $11,184

Discount in percentage: 11.5%

2021 Acura NSX

Average sticker price: $163,129

Average transaction price: $144,499

Discount in dollars: $18,630

Discount in percentage: 11.4%

2020 Volkswagen Golf

Average sticker price: $24,915

Average transaction price: $22,328

Discount in dollars: $2,587

Discount in percentage: 10.4%

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Average sticker price: $16,195

Average transaction price: $14,521

Discount in dollars: $1,674

Discount in percentage: 10.3%

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport

Average sticker price: $43,028

Average transaction price: $38,665

Discount in dollars: $4,363

Discount in percentage: 10.1%

2021 Volkswagen Arteon

Average sticker price: $43,727

Average transaction price: $39,497

Discount in dollars: $4,229

Discount in percentage: 9.7%

2020 Lincoln Corsair

Average sticker price: $49,079

Average transaction price: $44,384

Discount in dollars: $4,695

Discount in percentage: 9.6%

2021 Maserati Ghibli

Average sticker price: $82,548

Average transaction price: 74,821

Discount in dollars: 7,727

Discount in percentage: 9.4%

2021 Infiniti Q50

Average sticker price: $45,045

Average transaction price: $40,963

Discount in dollars: $4,082

Discount in percentage: 9.1%

