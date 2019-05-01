2020 Lincoln Corsair | Everything we know so far

As the Lincoln Corsair was only just unveiled at the 2019 New York Auto Show, there are some key facts and figures still unannounced. We also haven't had the opportunity to drive it yet, but that doesn't mean there isn't a great deal of useful information to consider.
What's new for 2020?As we mentioned, the 2020 Lincoln Corsair is all-new, and its chassis comes from the also completely redesigned 2020 Ford Escape. The design clearly borrows heavily from the Navigator and Aviator with a tall, blunt nose, proud grille, subtle creases and a swept-back roofline. Despite sharing its platform, the Corsair looks quite different from the Escape.
Powering the Corsair are 2.0- and 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines like in the MKC, but output is slightly altered (more on the powertrains later). An eight-speed automatic replaces the MKC's six-speed. Lincoln has said that hybrid versions of the Corsair will be announced later, but no details are available yet.
The interior is completely redesigned, once again in the vein of the Navigator and Aviator. There are a number of new technology features now available with the Corsair.
What's the Corsair's interior and in-car technology like?The Corsair's interior is a highlight of the new crossover. It has a low, wide dashboard and a nice blend of materials including leather, bright metal, and wood. Unique to the Corsair are full-width-style air vents, a center stack that juts out from the dash, and special color combinations including a dark turquoise design. The main touch screen now stands upright and proud of the dashboard, as is the custom nowadays, and the instrument panel can be replaced by a 12.3-inch display.
Lincoln's 24-way power seats are a new option it takes from the bigger, more expensive Lincolns. Back seat passengers can have an optional manually sliding and reclining rear seat. The Corsair also has the option of using your cell phone as your key, and distributing codes to other people. Your preferred radio, climate, seat and drive mode settings can all be saved to your phone key. Codes can even be given temporarily and limited if you need to give someone access to your car. Other more conventional tech options include a head-up display, adaptive suspension and safety features such as lane centering, adaptive cruise control, rear automatic emergency braking and automatic parking.
How big is the new Corsair?The Corsair falls in-between subcompact and compact luxury crossovers. It's larger on the outside than the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and BMW X1 for example, but it's a bit smaller than the Mercedes GLC-Class, BMW X3, Acura RDX and Audi Q5. It does lean a little closer to those larger models than the small ones, though. Despite being a little smaller outside than the GLC and X3, it has more legroom both front and rear and similar headroom and shoulder room. Its cargo space is also close, beating the GLC and landing just shy of the X3. The dimensions are very similar to its domestic rival, the Cadillac XT4.
What's the Corsair's performance and fuel economy?As with the MKC, the Corsair gets two turbocharged engines, a 2.0-liter and a 2.3-liter. The 2.0-liter makes 5 more horsepower than the old one for 250 total and the same 275 pound-feet of torque. The 2.3-liter engine is down 5 horsepower to 280, but it makes 5 more pound-feet of torque for a total of 310. Front-wheel drive is standard on the 2.0-liter models with all-wheel drive as an option while the 2.3-liter versions get all-wheel drive as standard. Both use an eight-speed automatic.
No fuel economy numbers are available for the Corsair yet, but we expect them to be a bit improved over the MKC, in part due to the eight-speed automatic that likely has some tall, fuel-saving ratios for highway driving. For reference, the MKC's best fuel economy was 23 mpg combined for the front-drive 2.0-liter model and the worst was 20 combined for the 2.3-liter model with all-wheel drive.
Lincoln has said hybrid powertrains are coming, but no details have been given. There's a good chance it will use the same naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four with an electric motor as in the Ford Escape. But it's also possible Lincoln will use a higher-performance combination as is the case with the Aviator and Explorer hybrids.
What's the new Corsair like to drive?We haven't had an opportunity to drive the Lincoln Corsair, so we don't know how it drives yet. But we will update this section once we've had time behind the wheel.
What features are available and what's the Corsair's price?Pricing hasn't been announced for the Lincoln Corsair, but since it's a direct replacement to the MKC, it will likely have similar pricing. The base MKC starts at $34,990, so the Corsair will likely be priced near that same $35,000 level.
Lincoln has revealed a number of noteworthy features that come standard. All Corsairs will get active noise cancellation, heated mirrors, a 10-way power heated memory driver seat, proximity keys and push-button start, LED headlights, power hatchback and remote start. Optional features worth mentioning are the 12.3-inch instrument display, adaptive suspension, head-up display, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power folding seats with manual sliding, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, rain-sensing wipers, automatic parking and a 14-speaker sound system.