2021 Volkswagen Arteon First Drive | The niche within a niche

Volkswagen could easily give up on the Arteon in the United States. Only 3,602 sold in 2020. That’s better than the short-lived Phaeton’s best year (1,939 units in 2004) but just edging out the Phaeton is more of a diss than a success story. Countless examples are sitting on dealer lots all across the country with upwards of $10,000 in discounts. The situation is not pretty, which is sad, considering how pretty the Arteon is. Undeterred, VW is back for 2021 with a new and refreshed argument for its four-door liftback flagship. The main points stay the same, but there’s an extra level of polish that was missing from the 2019 and 2020 Arteons. We’re not getting the handsome Arteon Shooting Brake or quicker Arteon R variants headed to Europe (no business case, VW tell us), but we are getting a more luxurious version of the Arteon. Outside, VW made the front end flashier. The chrome horizontal grille bars are thicker, and there are fewer of them. Both SEL R Line models gain a thin LED illuminated bar that arcs across the grille in the shape and form of one of the chrome bars. It’s a styling element Volkswagen has been rolling out on new models (the upcoming Taos, the T-Roc sold in Europe), and serves as yet another example of manufacturers pushing the boundaries of lighting technology. Lastly, VW made the front bumper side intakes more prominent, added a couple new wheel designs (the new 20-inch wheels are pictured in the gallery above) and changed the typography of “Arteon” on the rear hatch. The fancy front lighting is the most impactful change, but Volkswagen didn’t have to do much to improve on the formula. This car’s svelte lines and slick sportback shape make it a stunner. Volkswagen says it’s a flagship car, and it looks the part of a proper flagship. VW must've heard the complaints that the Arteon's existing Passat-grade interior didn’t cut it for the price, because the changes inside are far more comprehensive. The whole dash is redesigned to be less Passat and more Audi A7. All those boring, flat black corporate buttons and controls are replaced with touch haptic glossy surfaces and touch sliders. It’s reminiscent of Audi’s latest MMI with its full touch-control interface for climate and audio buttons, just minus the second screen. Volkswagen also took a chance on a new steering wheel with touch control surfaces, and unlike Mercedes’ touch-sensitive steering wheel, VW pulled it off. The touch controls can be adjusted via swipes of your thumb, but all the surfaces press like normal buttons, too, if you prefer to do it the old-fashioned way. Everything is clearly labeled, positioned ergonomically and works without a hitch. It’s wonderfully executed and truly a best of both worlds solution.

All the surfaces, materials, trims and even air vents are revamped or restyled this year in an effort to bring the Arteon further upscale. The dash has more layers with textured surfaces this time around, but still has that austere look we’re accustomed to in Volkswagen products. Just like the exterior, lighting plays a big new role inside, too. The ambient lighting is embedded and built into the trim on the dash and doors in a dashing pattern on SEL trims (the base trim get aluminum). There's a huge number of colors to choose from. VW also integrated its latest infotainment software (MIB3) allowing support for both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the 8-inch touchscreen. The Volkswagen Digital Cockpit instrument cluster is made standard, and the upgrade audio system is now branded Harman Kardon, not Fender — VW says the switch was made because Harman is seen as a more premium audio system in the United States. This array of upgrades is just what the Arteon needed inside. It plays much better as a budget Audi alternative if what you care about is interior ambiance. The near-$50,000 price is much more palatable now.