2022 Lexus RC F and RC F Fuji Speedway growl on nearly unchanged

Two years ago, Lexus debuted an anyone-can-buy-it RC F Track Edition that cut 122 pounds from the standard RC F with upgrades like a raw carbon fiber hood, carbon fiber rear wing, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and a titanium exhaust. Our First Drive of that car praised its promise, but chided Lexus for giving up halfway to the goal of making a truly special sporting machine. A year later, Lexus rolled most of the Track Edition changes into the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition, dropping the price from the $98,750 Track Edition by exactly one Ulysses S. Grant to $98,700, but limiting availability to 60 units. The Fuji Speedway Edition returns for the 2022 model year, and while Lexus hasn't divulged pricing, availability's been constricted further, to 50 units.

The only two changes between the 2021 model and next year's version start with the exterior color. Instead of having the choice of Arctic Blast Satin White or Cloudburst Gray, the only sheetmetal hue on offer will be Electric Surge. The rich blue tone has a semi-matte finish, delivering a muted luster that won't be destroyed by an automatic car wash. The other changes is also about color, this time on the inside. The Circuit Red Alcantara and red carbon fiber trim retire to make way for a black cockpit with seats trimmed in Blue Alcantara and blue carbon fiber accents.

Over on the standard car, the sole change for 2022 is a new 19-inch wheel design, still wearing staggered Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, 255/35 in front, 275/35 in back. The real magic of the RC F lineup, its naturally aspirated V8 with 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque, waves its hardcore enthusiast flag for another year unchanged.

