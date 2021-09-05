Mercedes-AMG EQS gets unique motors that can put out 751 horsepower

While the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a monumentally powerful electrified sedan, its full-electric capabilities are pretty paltry. But if you want AMG performance while using as little (i.e. none) gasoline as possible, there's now the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53. It combines EQS-Class luxury with impressive AMG power.

The EQS 53 features two electric motors like the regular all-wheel-drive EQS, but the motors themselves are different. They feature different windings, software and even improved cooling. There are cooling passages in the rotor shaft, stator and inverter. It also gets a transmission oil cooler and a 400-volt battery pack with modes that can adjust from maximizing range to maximizing performance and doing so repeatedly. It has a capacity of 107.8-kWh and can handle 200-kW DC fast charging like the regular one, though range hasn't been given. In standard driving modes, the EQS 53 makes 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. But upon pressing the Race Start button, the motor output is briefly boosted to 751 horsepower and 742 pound-feet of torque. That will get the car to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 155 mph.

Mercedes-AMG didn't stop with just power. The EQS 53 features a number of AMG-specific tweaks such as a different rear subframe, motor mounts and control arms. The air suspension is based on the system used on the AMG GT models. Rear-wheel steering is standard, too. To stop the car, there are six-piston front brake calipers and single-piston rears. They can be upgraded with carbon ceramic rotors, which also enlarges the front rotors to a platter-like 17.3 inches. AMG's Sport driving modes further prioritize performance over range, adjust the power distribution to the rear and even get a unique sound design.

Design-wise, the AMG EQS 53 is subtly more aggressive than the regular EQS models. It has the larger front intakes like those found on the AMG Line body kit, but has a grille with vertical chrome slats, AMG badging, a larger rear spoiler and diffuser fins. Inside, the Hyperscreen dash is standard with its three big displays under a single piece of glass. A flat-bottom leather AMG steering wheel with paddles is fitted along with AMG pedals and side sills. Standard upholstery is black faux suede with red stitching, but other upholstery options are available.

Pricing and availability of the AMG EQS have not been announced, but we would expect it to start even higher than the EQS 580.

