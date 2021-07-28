The 2022 Ford Expedition is expected to get a facelift and probably a number of major updates such as a new interior. On top of that, the range should be expanding. We've seen prototypes of an off-road-oriented Timberline, and these new spy photos seem to show a performance-oriented ST variant.

The evidence for this being an ST starts with the grille. It has a black, thick mesh with large openings, something shared with other ST variants. Around the side, it has huge wheels in a sporty black and silver finish, and bright red brake calipers show up behind them. It seems like it sits a tad lower than standard Expeditions, too.

It's also possible that this won't be a full ST, and perhaps an ST-Line or Ford Performance option package. Unlike full ST models, this Expedition doesn't seem to have particularly different front and rear bumpers, and it has a very plain exhaust.

Either way, it's clear that Ford is working on some kind of street performance Expedition variant. It makes sense, since Chevy offers the RST package for its Tahoe and Suburban that opens up some road-going visual and performance upgrades. We should see it launch sometime next year along with the refreshed Expedition and the new Timberline trim. Odds are, it will get sportier suspension, as evidenced by the lower ride height. The interior will probably get some sporty touches. It will surely be powered by the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 like other Expeditions, but possibly retuned for more power. It could use the F-150-spec engine making 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque.

