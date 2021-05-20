2022 Ford Expedition Timberline spy photos show tow hooks, skid plate

A Ford Expedition Timberline is expected to join the lineup for 2022, slotting in alongside the recently revealed Explorer of the same name and sporting a similar set of upgrades and aesthetic cues.

What might otherwise be a fairly anonymous prototype is exposed here thanks to the telltale orange recovery hooks clearly visible in the front bumper, as well as the aluminum skid plate. This is likely the same vehicle (though perhaps not the exact same prototype) that was caught by spy photographers late last year with significantly more camo.

This prototype's front and rear are still pretty well-covered, but we generally know what to expect from an Expedition Timberline thanks to the 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline that was revealed early in May. It got nearly an extra inch of ground clearance over the standard Explorer care of a set of high-sidewall Bridgestone Dueler A/T tires. Of course, as you can see, this Expedition in fact uses Goodyear Wrangler tires. It also received a set of heavy-duty shocks and other unique suspension and chassis components (stabilizer bars, steering rack, springs).

The 2022 Expedition is also expected to benefit from some interior and exterior upgrades across its lineup, including a redesigned dash with a large, Mustang Mach-E style infotainment screen, signaling a pretty serious departure for the large SUV, which has traditionally lifted most of its interior cues from the F-150 pickup on which it is based.

