Toyota dumped a ton of news today. Here's a roundup of it all

From the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro to the all-new Corolla Cross with the Supra and GR 86 in between

Jun 2nd 2021 at 3:41PM

Like a bear emerging from a cave after a winter in hibernation, Toyota is holding a press event at its Texas headquarters this week and released a deluge of news along with it. We figured it would be useful to see it all in one spot since there's a little something for everyone, including the electric bz4x concept, the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition, U.S. specs for the GR 86 and all-new Corolla Cross, and a sneak preview of the next-generation Lexus NX. With News Editor Joel Stocksdale on the ground in Plano, we expect a few more tidbits to trickle out from the Toyotathon as well. 

 

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross debuts for the North American market

It slots in between the C-HR and RAV4 in the Toyota crossover hierarchy, and into the same growing sub-segment of small SUVs as the Kia Seltos and Mazda CX-30

We also reported that there will be a Corolla Cross Hybrid

 

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Trail Edition revealed with new features and colors

Among the upgrades includes an extra lift for the TRD Pro and 2022's special color: Electric Lime. The Trail Edition digs into the TRD Pro's back catalog of colors for Army Green and Lunar Rock (among others) and gains some new, unique, innovative features. 

 

Most specs revealed for the new 2022 Toyota GR 86

We had seen the pictures and some specs, but now we get a clearer picture of what to expect from the second-generation Toyabaru sport coupe. 

 

 

First glimpse of the next-generation, 2022 Lexus NX

"The future of Lexus is just on the horizon," the company explained in a release accompanying the image. That's a little misleading; the photo shows Mount Fuji, a 12,388-foot high volcano in Japan, on the horizon. It's what's in the foreground that's about to break cover.

 

Toyota bx4X BEV Concept will be sold in the United States starting in 2022

Specs and pricing are still to be announced (look for them later this year), but we did get confirmation that the production version of Toyota's all-electric crossover will be coming to the United States next year. 

