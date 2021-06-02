The seemingly inevitable has happened, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is coming to the United States. The country's insatiable appetite for crossovers of all sizes, so it was only natural to slide this model underneath the RAV4 and above the C-HR into the niche we've come to call the "in-betweener" segment for lack of a better term. And as the name would imply, it is basically a Corolla underneath, but made bigger and more aggressive looking.

You can see the frowning front and more upright shape, but harder to see is the size increase compared to the Corolla it's based on. It's 3.6 inches longer, 1.4 inches wider and 7.7 inches taller than a Corolla Hatchback. It also boasts 3 more inches of ground clearance. This also translates to another inch or two of head, leg and shoulder room for passengers front and rear, as well as a bit more cargo space. Depending on whether you get your Corolla Cross with a sunroof, it will have either 24.3 cubic feet or 25.5 of cargo space, which is just a little less than the Kia Seltos. The Corolla Hatchback has 17.8 cubic feet as standard, and 23 when optioned with a tire inflation kit instead of a spare tire. Additionally, the Corolla Cross is rated for 1,500 pounds of towing.

As we touched on, the Corolla Cross makes use of the regular Corolla's platform, but with a few distinct changes. You can't get it with the Corolla's 1.8-liter engine. Rather, it is only available with the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 169 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque. It's also only paired with a CVT. That powertrain can be paired with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The former gets a unique torsion beam rear suspension instead of the independent, multi-link setup of the all-wheel-drive variant. Fuel economy is a bit worse than a Corolla Hatchback. Toyota estimates 32 mpg combined for front-wheel drive, and 30 mpg for all-wheel drive. That's better than the Seltos and Mazda CX-30, but obviously worse than the 35 mpg achieved by the CVT-equipped Corolla Hatchback.

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross goes on sale this year. Pricing hasn't been announced, but we would expect it to land somewhere between the roughly $22,000 C-HR and the $27,000 RAV4. It will be available in three trim levels, L, LE and XLE, and come standard with a 7-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and departure warning, automatic high-beam headlights and road sign recognition. Various optional features include automatic climate control, sunroof, power seats, front seat heating, power liftgate, parking assist and blind-spot monitoring.

