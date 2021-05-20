All of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning exterior color options

There is still no official configurator with pricing and options available for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, but Ford’s website does have a color visualizer available. That means that we get to see what all the exterior color options will look like on the new electric pickup from the Blue Oval.

In total, there will be 10 different paint options at launch. They include Atlas Blue, Star White, Rapid Red, Iced Blue, Agate Black, Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Gray, Iconic Silver, Oxford White and Stone Gray. All of those colors will be free options except for Star White and Rapid Red, both of which will incur an extra cost to select. Ford doesn’t say how much, but on the gasoline truck, Rapid Red is $395 and Star White is $595.

Compared to the gasoline F-150, the Lightning has five fewer options. We’re missing out on intriguing colors like Kodiak Brown, Guard, Smoked Quartz, Velocity Blue and Lead Foot. However, Ford has given the Lightning a couple exclusive colors you can’t get with the gasoline F-150. Those two are Atlas Blue and Iced Blue, fitting shades for a new EV. Iced Blue is certainly high up on our favorites, but Atlas Blue, Antimatter and Stone Gray are all worthy of honorable mentions.

Unfortunately, Ford hasn’t released its full suite of interior color options yet. We know that the XLT trim will get cloth seats; the Lariat adds the base leather, and the Platinum goes all-out with “Premium Nirvana leather” that even includes what Ford is calling “black tuxedo stripes” as decor. Photos of all the color and trim options will need to wait.

Take a spin through the gallery at the top, and let us know which color option(s) are your favorites. And if you want to see even more theoretical angles of the Lightning in your color of choice, the visualizer is available on Ford’s site here — just scroll to near the bottom of the page, and you’ll find it.

