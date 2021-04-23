Fiat E-Ducato is Stellantis' first all-electric delivery large van

MILAN, Italy — Stellantis on Thursday launched its first fully electric large van, the Fiat E-Ducato, as part of its bid to expand its range of battery electric and hybrid vehicles.

Stellantis has said it would offer electric versions of almost all of its European lineup by 2025, as the auto industry faces regulatory pushes in Europe and China to accelerate the shift to zero-emission vehicles.

The E-Ducato, is already available for orders to clients and will be followed this year by other similar large vans produced by Stellantis under the Peugeot, Opel and Citroen brands.

The E-Ducato's performance can match that of a diesel van, Fiat says, with the electric motor producing torque of 206 pound-feet and up to 122 hp. Acceleration of 0-50 km/h (31 mph) is done in 5 seconds.

The E-Ducato has two battery blocks available: 47 kWh and a best-in-class 79 kWh, and will ultimately have four types of charging modes, three of them available at launch. Range figures in an urban delivery setting are 146 miles with the 47-kWh battery, and Fiat say the E-Ducato can travel up to 229 miles on a charge in a more urban delivery setting. It can take a 60-mile charge in a half-hour.

Batteries have a warranty of 8 years/99,000 miles on the 47-kWh model and 10 years or 136,000 miles on the 79-kWh version.

The E-Ducato is produced in Atessa, Stellantis' only plant in Italy running almost at full capacity, but will have its electric powertrain installed in Turin's Mirafiori.

Stellantis, formed at the start of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, is Europe's largest light commercial vehicle maker.

It already offers full electric versions of medium-sized vans and said it would start deliveries in Europe of its first medium-sized vans powered by hydrogen fuel cells by the end of this year. The E-Ducato was developed in a partnership with delivery service DHL.

