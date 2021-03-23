Used Vehicle Spotlight: 2013-2016 Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ

The 2013-2016 Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ were landmark cars for the enthusiast community, arriving at a time when car lovers were mourning the loss of lightweight, rear-wheel-drive options that were inexpensive enough for young buyers to consider. The FR-S also marked Toyota's first return to the enthusiast space (through its youth-oriented Scion brand) after abandoning the MR2 Spyder and Supra nameplates years before. For Subaru, the BRZ was a significant departure from its rugged, all-wheel-drive approach to practical transportation, and a refreshing one for many enthusiasts.

These coupes are now starting to become genuinely affordable options for buyers who either want a fun, entry-level enthusiast car that offers enough practicality for day-to-day life or a reasonably priced second car for track, autocross or drift events. Or, for that matter, even just some weekend driving.

Why the FR-S and BRZ?

The real question is, "Why not?" And the answer is pretty simple: Power. The Scion FR-S and BRZ are excellent enthusiast cars. They're lightweight, rear-wheel drive, and an absolute blast on a curved road, but straight-line monsters they are not. Both offered just under 200 horsepower with no significant power upgrades from the factory. If you're used to the V8 power of a Ford Mustang GT or Chevrolet Camaro SS, the FR-S and BRZ probably aren't for you.

But if you like fun, lightweight performance cars with lots of potential for modification and personalization, these are great choices. Both have proven to have at least average or better reliability, too, which is good news for those who want something inexpensive and dependable.

Subaru or Scion? What options do I want?

The answer to the first question is pretty simple: It doesn't really matter. If you have a preference for the styling of either model or the colors offered, there's really no compelling reason to pick one over the other. Both the Subaru BRZ and Scion FR-S were eventually offered with some version of a performance package that adds stickier summer tires and a track-tuned suspension, but keep in mind that these cars were meant to be tuner canvases. If you find a car with the right color and transmission but the wrong suspension options, the aftermarket offers diverse solutions for basically any budget.

Both were offered with either automatic or manual transmissions, and while the former is functional, the most rewarding way to drive one of these coupes is with a manual gearbox. Just about everything with these cars comes down to taste. Want better sound? Navigation? They're out there. Whether they're worth the premium is entirely up to you.

You should also know that the Scion brand no longer exists, and the FR-S received a small makeover and was rebadged as the Toyota 86 for the 2017 model year.