2022 Kia Carnival is more efficient than the Sedona it replaces

Information on the 2022 Kia Carnival continues to trickle out. This time we have fuel economy numbers, and they show that it's more efficient than the Sedona it will replace.

The EPA's FuelEconomy.gov website shows that the Carnival gets 19 mpg in the city, 26 on the highway and 22 combined. Those are improvements of 1 mpg in town and in combined driving, and 2 mpg for highway driving. This is made more impressive by the fact that the Carnival switches to a bigger, more powerful 3.5-liter V6. It makes 294 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque to the Sedona's 276 horsepower and 248 pound-feet.

Compared to the other V6 minivans, the Carnival has nearly the same fuel economy. City and combined fuel economy is the same as the Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Odyssey, though both those vans have a 2-mpg advantage on the highway. The Carnival does make more power than the Chrysler or the Honda. None of them can match the hybrid-only Toyota Sienna's 36 mpg across the board, though it also makes less power than the non-hybrid V6 vans.

We're expecting the Kia Carnival to go on sale this summer. The base price should still be around $32,000 as with the current Sedona. Those numbers and more information on features and trims should be revealed closer to the on-sale date.

