With its 573-horsepower hybrid powertrain and 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds, there's no doubt that the Acura NSX is an impressive machine. As its production numbers and pricing adjustments attest, however, it's not a big seller. And this month, Acura's high-end coupe has a larger monetary discount than any other vehicle in America.

Buyers of the 2020 Acura NSX are scoring an average cut of $19,659 off the car's $159,530 sticker price. That equals a 12.3% savings for an average transaction price of $139,871. That's still a hefty chunk of change, but it's a reasonable sum for a vehicle with the NSX's performance chops.

The next two vehicles in order of largest discounts follow the same luxury performance coupe trend. The Audi R8 is a much pricier vehicle than the NSX, which means its $16,146 discount only represents 8% off its average $200,086 sticker, but we doubt buyers are complaining. Next up is the BMW M8, a vehicle that has been at or near the top of this list more than once. The M8's average discount of $15,403 represents a 10.4% savings off its $148,880 retail price. Interestingly, that puts the M8 and NSX within a few thousand dollars of each other.

