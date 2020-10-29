2021 Audi A6 Sport gains more power and an appearance package

There’s a new 2021 Audi A6 Sport, but this is no special S or RS model. Instead, it’s an entry-level 45 TFSI with a little extra horsepower.

Where the standard 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder produces 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, the Sport ups that to 261 horsepower. Torque remains the same at 273 pound-feet, and Audi makes no claim of improved acceleration times — the standard car is quoted with a 6.1-second 0-60 mph time. You get the same transmission as before, which means a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be swapping cogs for you.

The model distinguishes itself with the Black optic exterior package (pictured in the single photo Audi provided) as standard equipment. This adds a black grille, black air intakes, black mirror housings and black window trim. You had to select the $1,800 Sport package to get this appearance setup previously. Additionally, ash wood inlays replace the walnut wood inlays, and a black headliner comes standard. Audi says you can still tack on the Sport package, and it will be cheaper than before due to the added standard equipment.

Pricing starts at $56,445, including the $1,045 destination charge. That’s just $500 more than a standard A6 without the extra power and appearance package. At such a minimal premium over the completely base car, this one looks like a no-brainer. Expect this A6 Sport 45 TFSI to hit dealers soon.

