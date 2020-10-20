More information on the 2022 Genesis G70 is trickling out today. Genesis detailed the car in Korea, offering up more photos of the redesigned sedan, along with engine and feature updates. We’ll note that Genesis still puts an asterisk at the end of this release, saying that the specifications and features discussed are for Korean-market vehicles. U.S.-specific market info still isn’t explicitly defined, but it’s safe to assume that most of what we see here will also make it stateside.

We’ll start with performance. Genesis is carrying over the same couple of engine options as before. The base engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 252 horsepower, and the upgrade engine is the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 365 horsepower. However, there’s a newly available Sports package with a variable exhaust that adds three horsepower to both engines and features a much more aggressive exhaust note. The Sports package also adds a “drift mode” with a tweaked all-wheel drive system. All G70s (with or without the Sports package) also add a new Sports+ driving mode that turns the engine and transmission tuning up another notch.

Like we mentioned further up, these powertrain details are not final or specific to the U.S. Genesis could make some tweaks, and we’re still hoping the U.S. gets the more powerful 2.5-liter turbo that is coming as a North America exclusive to the updated Kia Stinger. Since the G70 and Stinger share a platform, it’s reasonable that we would get the big four-cylinder here, too. However, the updated Stinger is launching with the same 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 as before, so we’re not expecting Genesis to give us the 3.5-liter with the G70.

The 10.25-inch infotainment system from the G80 and GV80 is being carried over to this model. Genesis also made the instrument cluster larger for better readability. Folks will get a more powerful wireless phone charger on the interior, and acoustic glass is added to the windshield and front doors.

All three new photos of the G70 show us what appears to be the four-cylinder model with its twin-pipe exhaust exiting out the rear bumper. We’re still digging the new look and can’t wait to see one in the flesh. Genesis says the updated G70 will go on sale in South Korea first, with international markets following sometime in 2021.