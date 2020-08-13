2021 Mazda CX-3 gets a few more features, costs same as in 2020

The Mazda CX-3 is still down there at the foot of the Mazda lineup, chugging into 2021 and its seventh year on sale. The subcompact hatchback hasn't been overhauled since its debut and in 2020 had its three trims rationalized to one trim, so it gets denied the attentions paid to the Mazda3 and the CX-30. Those with an eye on the CX-3, however, will pay the same amount in 2021 as buyers did in 2020. Mazda announced a base price of $20,640 for the sole CX-3 Sport model, for a total of $21,740 after the $1,100 destination charge. Going from a Sport FWD to the Sport AWD adds $1,400, coming out to $23,140.

Mazda's littlest crossover is powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 148 horsepower and 146 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a six-speed automatic. The nicer, newer, larger CX-30 is powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter inline-four that it shares with the Mazda3, producing 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque and mated to a six-speed auto. The front-wheel drive CX-30 starts at $23,000 after destination, $1,260 above the CX-3, the AWD CX-30 maintaining the same price gap at $24,400.

New for the 2021 CX-3, the i-Activsense suite has been updated with night pedestrian detection for the low-speed forward collision alert and avoidance system, and the LED headlights are self-leveling with enhanced auto on/off activation. The standard driver safety systems also include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning. There's a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mazda Connect, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, and remote keyless illuminated entry thrown in, too. The Sport trim goes with a louver-styled grille, roof spoiler, and 16-inch alloys. In fact, other than the cost-extra colors Machine Gray Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, and Soul Red Crystal Metallic on the eight-strong exterior palette, and some minor cosmetic options, the basic CX-3 is the only CX-3. It will reach dealer lots next month.

Related Video: