For Genesis, which launched with an all-sedan lineup, the arrival of its GV80 SUV has been eagerly anticipated, to say the least. When the GV80 made its U.S. debut during the Super Bowl and was greeted with a warm reception, that must have served to ratchet up that eagerness on the part of Genesis and its dealers still further. Well, now they're going to have to wait some more. The GV80 was to arrive in showrooms this summer, but the launch has been delayed until this fall. The same goes for the redesigned G80 sedan.

As with so many business disruptions, you can blame the coronavirus. The virus shut down the EPA's testing facility in Ann Arbor, Mich., and according to a report in Automotive News, that has delayed certification of the new models, both of which are built in South Korea. Earlier this year, production of the GV80 was suspended due to coronavirus-related parts shortages.

We already know quite a bit about the GV80. It's sized close to the BMW X5 and is powered by a choice of turbocharged engines: a 300-hp 2.5-liter inline-four or a 3.5-liter V6 good for 370 horsepower. Dramatic styling inside and out sets a template for future Genesis models, and features include a 14.5" central touchscreen and a next-generation version of Hyundai's Highway Driving Assist. We even know pricing, which ranges from $49,925 to $71,975.

The new G80 sedan is less critical to the brand's fortunes, although it looks equally impressive. The third-generation G80 features standout styling, and the same choice of engines as the GV80. Again, pricing has been released and starts at $48,725 for the 2.5T and $60,125 for the 3.5T.

Automotive News quotes Genesis, which claims to have 14,500 reservations for the two models. Hold on tight, everybody.

