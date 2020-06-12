The Jaguar XF and XF Sportbrake are both due for a mid-cycle refresh in the near future, and one of our spy photographers just caught both of them running around in suits of camouflage. Being car journalists, our eyes instantly latched onto the wagon, Jag’s XF Sportbrake model.

There was some scuttle last year about the possible demise of the XF Sportbrake in America, but Jaguar assuaged our fears, letting us know that it’s definitely sticking around for the 2020 model year. The wagon and sedan spied here are most likely 2021 Jaguars, though. That being the case, we can hope the slick wagon is updated and sticks around here, but we just don’t know. Jaguar has said that Sportbrakes make up about 20 percent of the XF sales pie. Last year, Jaguar sold a whopping 1,236 XFs, so we can assume about 250 of those were the wagon variety. Ferraris sell in greater quantities here than Jaguar wagons. Maybe someone can manipulate the math to make the XF Sportbrake look like a good business case in America. If so, give Jaguar a call. It’s a lovely car worth saving.

These spy photos indicate that the XF sedan and XF Sportbrake are going to receive revised lighting in front and back, in addition to a new front fascia. The update is likely going to be similar to the recently refreshed XE in scope, where the most noticeable changes are inside. The XF still hasn’t adopted Jaguar’s stacked dual-screen layout yet, a design that would make sense for the larger and luxurious sedan. The XE also deleted the rotary shifter in favor of a joystick-like shifter. We can expect Jaguar’s latest digital instrument cluster to be integrated, too.

When it comes to timing, we expect these updated XFs to land later this year as 2021 models. Let’s all cross our fingers for continued Sportbrake availability. Audi is back in the wagon game, and Mercedes is bringing the slightly more rugged E-Class All-Terrain here. Jaguar dropped the supercharged engine in the XE for its update, meaning the XF could meet a similar fate. However, since the XF is bigger and heavier than the XE, Jaguar might need to keep the more potent engine around. We’ll likely see how Jaguar plays it with a reveal in late 2020.

