TFLnow discovered basic configurators for the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon are already online at GM's site for employee discounts. These aren't the fully-featured whiz-bang configurators that will show on the retail websites soon, but they include a bunch of the relevant info a shopper would be looking for. After trim changes detailed earlier this year, the 2021 Colorado offers the most choice, even with the two-door base model gone. Cutting the entry-level Colorado also means the entry-level price has gone up by $3,900; the 2020 Colorado could be had for $22,495, but the 2021 model starts at $26,395 after the $1,195 destination charge. That gets you the extended cab with a standard bed in two-wheel drive. The 2WD crew cab with a short bed starts at $28,295, and the 2WD crew cab with a standard bed starts at $30,595. At the top end, the ZR2 model runs $44,395, which is $200 more than the 2020 version.

The color palette isn't complete, but the options page shows a number of choices for packages. The Redline Special Edition Package goes up $10 to $2,690, the Tonneau and Step Package increase $100 to $1,195, a new Chrome Package puts shiny stuff in places like the door handles and steps for $300, while the Black Bowtie Emblem Package drops $80 to $140. The one-inch front leveling kit, which was thought to cost $150 based on early order information GM Authority had seen, is here listed for $450 and available on the Colorado but not the Canyon.

The Canyon makes matters a tad simpler by having many options locked in depending on which one starts with — 2WD Elevation Standard starting at $27,595, 2WD Elevation for $31,195, 4WD AT4 with a cloth interior for $39,395 or AT4 with leather for $41,195, the least expensive Denali starting at $42,095 for a crew cab short box with 2WD. The Elevation includes items like the Convenience Package that are options on the base model, and also offers a $1,400 High Elevation Package conferring heated and power black leather seats, plus a heated steering wheel, that can't be optioned on the Elevation Standard. The pinnacle is the crew cab with a standard bed in Denali 4WD trim for $45,895. Colors and many of the final options and accessories, such as the AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition Package we've heard about, are also missing here, but there's heaps to play around with to get an idea of what you'll be in for if you're considering a 2021 Canyon.

Related Video: