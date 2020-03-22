Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon get trim levels reworked again

GM Authority reports that GM has fiddled with trim packages on the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon for the 2021 model year, eliminating the base trims on both pickups and implementing small price changes. When the new model year goes on sale, the Chevy will lose the rear-wheel drive Base Extended Cab with the automatic transmission that starts at $22,395 after a $1,095 destination charge. The new entry-level is going to be the Work Truck model with the extended cab in rear-wheel drive, starting at $26,595 assuming the destination charge holds steady. That represents a $4,200 jump over the base 2020 model. MSRPs for the entire Work Truck lineup, from base to the Crew Cab Long Box, rise by $400. Elsewhere in the Colorado line, the four Z71 trims go down by $100, while the two ZR2 trims increase by the same amount. Only the six LT trims don't see any change.

The GMC side is a bit more involved due to previously announced changes. The 2020 Canyon comes in SL, Base Canyon, SLE, SLT, All Terrain, and Denali steps. Last month, GM Authority reported the 2021 Canyon would give all that up for the new names Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4, and Denali. Since the SL base model retires in 2021, the Elevation Standard takes over at the entry level. Unlike on the Colorado, which sheds one trim, the Canyon lineup gets pared from 20 total combinations of trims, cab sizes, and bed lengths, to 14 total combinations. But like the Colorado, due to the loss of the cheapest configuration, the least expensive 2021 Canyon becomes $4,200 more expensive than in 2020, assuming the destination price remains the same. What's more, the 2021 Elevation Standard pricing adds $700 or $800 to the prices of the 2020 Canyon base and SLE models.

There are more increases up the range. The 2021 Elevation trim replaces a combination of SLE and SLT models, bumping prices up by up to $900. In 2020, the least expensive All Terrain model is the Extended Cab Cloth for $37,695. For next year, the least expensive AT4 trim is the Crew Cab Short Box for $39,295. Like-for-like, though, the AT4 represents a $300 premium over the 2020 All Terrain Crew Cab Short Box. Three Denali trims will still stand at the top of the heap, each one going up by $400 in 2021. Until GM details the equipment changes, we won't know how the new pricing equates to value.

After minor refreshes on both pickups for the 2021 model year, these interim measures lay the groundwork for the new-generation trucks on overhauled platforms expected to show no later than 2023.

