In March 2018, GMC announced the 2019 Sierra 1500 AT4, the alphanumeric finale denoting heightened ridge height and off-road capability. In December of that year, GMC took the AT4 further, creating an Off-Road Performance Package that boosted horsepower and torque, and re-soled the 18-inch machined rims in Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Mud Terrains. History will repeat itself in 2020, one truck size category down. GMC unveiled the Canyon AT4 (pictured) in Vail, Colorado, earlier this month, and now GM Authority reports that a Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition Package is on the way later this year.

The Canyon AT4, which replaces the Canyon All Terrain, upgrades the standard truck with all the erstwhile All Terrain kit like tuned suspension, Advanced Hill Descent Control, transfer case skid plate, automatic locking rear differential, and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels. Design tweaks include the new, bolder front fascia and red recovery hooks. The Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Package goes a different route than on the Sierra, improving ruggedness instead of engine output. GMA says the suite includes front and middle performance skid plates, rocker protection, a spray-on bedliner, performance exhaust tip, and 17-inch gloss black aluminum wheels in favor of the Dark Argent Metallic units. A front leveling kit removes the factory rake. This variant will wear a black AT4 badge as opposed to the regular red and chrome AT4 denominator.

Inside, we'll guess the AT4's Kalahari stitching and embroidered headrests stay in the game. They'll be joined by all-weather mats.

Since GMC hasn't announced the upfit, we don't have pictures or pricing. Tallying up what individual options we could on the 2020 Canyon All Terrain came to $1,970, but that doesn't reflect pricing for next year's new AT4 trim, nor does it include components like the front leveling kit or gloss black wheels. GM Authority said production should begin in June or July, so we can look forward to info closer to summer.

Related Video: