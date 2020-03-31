WASHINGTON — Swedish automaker Volvo Cars confirmed Tuesday it is in talks with California to reach a voluntary emissions agreement.

Mary Nichols, who heads the California Air Resources Board, disclosed earlier Volvo planned to join Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG. In July, the four struck an agreement with California to adopt emissions requirements that were more stringent than the Trump administration rewrite but looser than the Obama-era federal rules. Fourteen other states and the District of Columbia follow the California standards.

Volvo, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, said a deal with California "will serve as a national path forward."

The news came on the same day the administration announced its final rule, which would increase fuel economy by 1.5% per year.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)