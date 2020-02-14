The wait for the next generation of hot Golfs is nearly over. Volkswagen released a teaser image of the new GTD, the diesel version of the 2021 VW GTI, ahead of the hot hatchbacks' Geneva Motor Show reveals. It only shows the front fascia, but it does so clearly, giving us one of our best looks at the new car yet.

In typical VW fashion, the styling changes are subtle. The front bumper is relatively unchanged except for the grille insert. Instead of slats, the whole grille has a hexagonal mesh, which also does away with the body color accents on the outer edges. Hidden among the hexes are two sets of five fog light elements, a stylish way of implementing the feature. Of course there's also a "GTD" badge up on the bridge of trim between the headlights. This trim remains chrome on the GTD, but we expect the GTI will have red trim instead.

Based on past spy shots, the rest of the GTI and GTD will be just as subtly tweaked as the nose. The side skirts and lower diffuser area on the rear bumper will be more pronounced. The rear spoiler may be slightly more aggressive, and the exhaust tips will probably be simple round units that aren't integrated with the bumper.

Volkswagen didn't give any details on specifications with this teaser aside from touting the diesel's emissions system. As for the GTI, we expect it to again have a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four rumored to make as much as 250 horsepower. It will also continue to use front-wheel drive while the Golf R retains all-wheel drive. Stay tuned for all the details when the Geneva Motor Show kicks off in early March.

