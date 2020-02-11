Rumblings of an Arteon wagon are reaching a boiling point, as one of our spy shooters has managed to catch one testing in the wild. The disguise is halfway decent on this one, but there’s no mistaking that Arteon front end and grille for any other new Volkswagen product.

However, before we whip all the wagon enthusiasts into a frenzy, we should consider the very real possibility that this wagon variant doesn’t ever make it to the U.S. Volkswagen recently announced that it’s pulling the Golf Alltrack and Golf Sportwagen from America, so what reason does VW have to bring the longroof Arteon here? The Arteon sedan hasn’t exactly been selling in large numbers, moving approximately 300 units per month since sales began partway through 2019 in America. The sportback is technically Volkswagen’s flagship here, but it’s still priced within reason. For some perspective, VW moved over 80,000 Atlases last year.

We’d still love to see the wagon over here. It could compete against upmarket Subaru Outbacks and whatever this Ford wagon-shaped prototype will ultimately spawn. The Arteon is quite the looker in its more traditional body style, and photos of this wagon are already promising. Size-wise, it looks plenty large to carry a whole family and its luggage with ease — we don’t get the Passat wagon here, but the Arteon wagon appears to be a more stylish version of this big longroof.

Snow and camouflage is covering up most of the rear end, but we can make out a stylish hatch with some sleek lines and creases. The design looks like a typical clean and classy Volkswagen design. Fake exhaust outlets are already visible down below, but that’s par for the course when it comes to VWs these days. We fully expect the Arteon wagon to be announced later this year, and we’ll be patiently hoping the wagon washes up on our shores, too. Let’s not get out hopes up quite yet, though.

