Hyundai is preparing to unveil an all-new i20 hatchback next month in Geneva, and it’s previewing the third generation of the small car in a pair of design sketches. While we won’t see it here in the U.S., the i20 is notable for being the first model in Europe to feature the brand’s new design language, which first emerged here on the 2020 Sonata sedan and Palisade SUV.

Called “Sensuous Sportiness,” Hyundai says the design aims to bring proportion, architecture, styling and technology into harmony. Accordingly, the i20 gets a much sportier-looking overhaul from its predecessor, with a low stance, rakish roofline and plenty of interesting creasing along the sides, though it’s safe to assume the huge wheels won’t figure in the production version. It gets a cascading grille that is similar to that of the Sonata and is said to similarly emphasize width. But unlike on the Sonata, it runs all the way to the squinted headlights. The sketches also suggest a sculpted, pentastar-shaped scoop for the fog lights.

In the rear, the tail lamps are arrow shaped and appear to be connected by a thin light band that is integrated into the rear glass. Hyundai brings the popular two-tone treatment to the hatchback by giving it a contrasting black roof, which continues down the hatch to the tail lamps. There’s also the suggestion of a rear diffuser.

We’re also told the interior gets a makeover, with horizontal blades covering the dashboard and disguising the air vents, a new digital cluster and two 10.25-inch screens.

There’s no word on powertrain options, nor on whether Hyundai will offer the new version in three-door Coupe versions, as before. The previous version was also offered in a performance-oriented Sport variant. The i20 Coupe also serves as the base car that the Hyundai World Rally Team rode to become manufacturer champion in the 2019 World Rally Championship series. We'll learn more at the Geneva Motor Show in March, if not sooner.

