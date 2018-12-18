GMC introduces off-road performance package for Sierra AT4

GMC is giving its off-road-focused Sierra AT4 pickup even more performance with some factory-installed upgrades. The package is called the AT4 Off-Road Performance Package. With it you'll get the 6.2-liter V8 engine upgrade, cat-back performance exhaust system, performance air intake and 18-inch aluminum wheels shod in Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires. The upgraded performance comes in the form of extra power. Thanks to the bolt-ons, you gain 15 horsepower and 9 pound-feet of torque over the 6.2-liter in stock form. This increases output to 435 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque — not too shabby.
This package is priced at $4,940, and available for order now. That's a hefty price for what amounts to some minimal bolt-on modifications you could easily do yourself. However, buying it through GM means you get to keep your warranty in place.
The Sierra AT4 already has more off-road features than a normal Sierra 1500. You're getting a two-inch lift, four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case, locking rear differentials, skid plates, Rancho off-road shocks and hill descent control. Both the wheels and tires are available as options already, but this package just bunches related stuff together. It'll be up to you to decide if an exhaust and intake are worth the extra dough.
