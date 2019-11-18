After Mitsubishi teased its global compact twins earlier this month, the Mirage hatchback and Attrage sedan — called the Mirage G4 here — greeted the public in Thailand. These appear to be cosmetic adjustments only, Mitsubishi mum so far on any powertrain changes. Both vehicles now wear the Dynamic Shield corporate face with "styling [that] sweeps round from the sides toward the middle of the nose in a protective embrace." At the edges of the red-trimmed grille strakes, restructured headlights now incorporate LEDs. In back, vehicle edges have been drawn more square and vertical. Below the revised taillights, the bumpers feature cutouts at their edges that house reflectors.

Interior revisions on all trims include soft-feel cloth for hand-rest areas like the door card, new designs for the front armrests, and a carbon fiber pattern for the gauge cluster background and the window switch panel. Higher trims can be optioned with new seat designs, solid-colored synthetic leather in the sedan, and a mix of fabric and synthetic leather in the hatch, each with complementary piping and stitching. Another new option will be Mitsubishi's Smartphone Display Audio infotainment with a seven-inch screen and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Both cars expand their color palettes with a White Diamond hue, and the hatchback adds Sand Yellow as well. Wheel designs get in on the upgrades, the hatch benefiting from a 15-inch two-tone, diamond-cut wheel, the sedan wheel coming in a solid silver finish. Assuming engines don't change when the redesigned bodywork goes on sale here, the 1.2-liter three-cylinder with 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque will be our only option, shifting through either a five-speed manual or a CVT.