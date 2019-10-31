Here at Autoblog, we love a good sale. That's probably why we're such big fans of Blipshift. When they do a sale, they do it right. If you don't know, Blipshift offers brand new limited-run car-based T-shirt designs every few days. Autoblog has been collaborating with the brand for years, and we've come together again to put a fresh coat of paint on an old collab classic. We present to you, Interstataphobia 2.0.

This beauty is available along with 25 other "restomodded" designs starting right now and ending Nov. 4 at 11:59pm ET as a part of the site's 2019 Autumn Sale. The deals don't stop at just T-shirts, though; you'll also be able to pick up some stylish socks and even wall art to decorate your room (or your garage). You can check out the entire collection right here on Blipshift's homepage, and don't forget, once they're gone, they're gone. If you're hungry for more Blipshift, you can check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. And don't forget to tag us both with photos of any new swag you pick up!

