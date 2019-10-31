Featured

Blipshift's Halloween sale is bringing an old Autoblog design back from the grave

Along with 25 other "restomodded" classics

Oct 31st 2019 at 12:00PM

Here at Autoblog, we love a good sale. That's probably why we're such big fans of Blipshift. When they do a sale, they do it right. If you don't know, Blipshift offers brand new limited-run car-based T-shirt designs every few days. Autoblog has been collaborating with the brand for years, and we've come together again to put a fresh coat of paint on an old collab classic. We present to you, Interstataphobia 2.0.

This beauty is available along with 25 other "restomodded" designs starting right now and ending Nov. 4 at 11:59pm ET as a part of the site's 2019 Autumn Sale. The deals don't stop at just T-shirts, though; you'll also be able to pick up some stylish socks and even wall art to decorate your room (or your garage). You can check out the entire collection right here on Blipshift's homepage, and don't forget, once they're gone, they're gone. If you're hungry for more Blipshift, you can check them out on FacebookTwitter and Instagram. And don't forget to tag us both with photos of any new swag you pick up!

Related:

Can't See Straight
  • Can't See Straight

  • Blipshift Tee

  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Or Not To Be
  • Or Not To Be

  • Blipshift Tee

  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Bathtime
  • Bathtime
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Blauprint
  • Blauprint
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Boosts Per Minute
  • Boosts Per Minute
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Boxspert
  • Boxspert
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Bricked
  • Bricked
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Combustamove
  • Combustamove
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
EZ Pass
  • EZ Pass
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Jezza
  • Jezza
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Leadfoot To Temptation
  • Leadfoot To Temptation
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Like You Just Don't Care
  • Like You Just Don't Care
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Made To Be Driven
  • Made To Be Driven
  • Blipshift Tee
Maths
  • Maths
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Moar Better
  • Moar Better
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Off Rogue
  • Off Rogue
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Pasmalware
  • Pasmalware
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Public Service Announcement
  • Public Service Announcement
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Sempre
  • Sempre
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
The Swarm
  • The Swarm
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
The World Is Flat
  • The World Is Flat
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Time To Make The...
  • Time To Make The...
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Trust
  • Trust
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
U Plaid Bro
  • U Plaid Bro
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Up The Creek
  • Up The Creek
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
What The Shift
  • What The Shift
  • Blipshift Tee
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Plaid gray, black, and red
  • Blipshift Socks
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Red, White, Blue, Black, Turquoise
  • Blipshift Socks
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Black, red, turquoise, purple
  • Blipshift Socks
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Navy Blue, Red, Turquoise
  • Blipshift Socks
  • Image Credit: Blipshift
Assortment
  • Blipshift Socks
  • Image Credit: Blipshift

