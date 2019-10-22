FRANKFURT - Volkswagen will start deliveries of its new Golf hatchback to Europe in December after shaving an hour off the time needed to build its flagship model, the board member responsible for production at the VW brand said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen's main factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, is preparing to make 450,000 Golf cars a year with the manufacturing time of the eighth-generation model sped up by one hour per vehicle, Andreas Tostmann told journalists in a call.

Because VW is able to re-use 80% of the tooling for its new model, VW will invest a midsized triple-digit million euros amount in overhauling production, the carmaker said.

