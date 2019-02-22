2020 Lincoln Corsair spied inside and out, ready to replace the MKC

Last year we were told the Lincoln MKC crossover would be renamed the Lincoln Corsair for the 2020 model year. A full exterior and interior redesign is on its way to go with the name change, one we get to see up close and personal here. We were led to believe that the Corsair would take its design cues from the handsome three-row Aviator SUV. That sentiment rings true for the exterior and interior as we take a look at these first spy shots of the smallest Lincoln crossover.
The silhouette of the Corsair is near spot-on that of the Aviator's — it's smaller in every way, but styling elements like the grille, taillights, tapered rear window and overhanging spoiler all scream Aviator. Even the wheels look ripped straight from a lower-spec Aviator. We think that's great, because the Aviator is one hell of a looker now that all the camouflage has been stripped off it.Lincoln is bringing its new interior styling to the small crossover too, it appears. The shots we get to see here show that this won't even come close to resembling its redesigned Escape sibling on the inside. Instead, we're feeling Navigator and Aviator vibes all over. The big screen perched on top, chrome everywhere and classy appearance is reassuring; any concern over seeing a Lincoln version of a Ford on the inside should be wiped away with these photos. This interior looks like it's ready for the showroom floor, too. We're thinking you'll likely be able to buy one before the year is done.
A report earlier this week shed some light on possible powertrain options we could see on this crossover related to the Ford Escape. A 2.0-liter Ecoboost engine is likely to be the base option, while the 2.3-liter Ecoboost will remain as an upgrade. The possibility of a plug-in hybrid version looms, though. With the Lincoln Aviator going that route, an electrified option for the smaller crossover could prove appealing for some buyers not wanting to pony up for the big Aviator. A reveal for this crossover should be coming soon at this rate, possibly even at the N.Y. Auto Show in April this year.
