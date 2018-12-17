2019 Nissan Murano First Drive Review | Comfortably cruising

-
Engine3.5L V6
-
Power260 HP / 240 LB-FT
-
TransmissionCVT
-
DrivetrainFWD or AWD
-
Seating5
-
Cargo31.1-67.0 CU FT
-
MPG20 CITY / 28 HWY
-
Base Price$32,365
Besides the styling changes, the Murano gets three more paint colors, new faux wood trim, and a few safety features. These safety additions include driver alertness monitoring, knee airbags, additional rear-seat side airbags, and availability of Safety Shield 360, Nissan's suite of driver aids: automatic emergency braking, automatic rear emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and automatic high-beam headlights.
What isn't included in the list of changes is anything mechanical. As such, one of the many things that carries over is the 3.5-liter V6 that makes 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through a CVT to either the front wheels or all four. On our test drive, we found that acceleration is adequate and the engine feels responsive. It's a bit rough sounding, though, and competitors in this midsize two-row crossover segment offer both smoother and punchier engine options, including the Ford Edge's turbocharged offerings. Pleasantly, the CVT is smooth and doesn't get hung up at specific rpms.
Equally smooth is the ride, which manages to avoid being floaty. Handling is secure, but there's moderate body roll, and it doesn't turn in particularly quickly or eagerly. Steering has good weight to it, but other than some muted feedback from the road, it's vague and imprecise.
The Murano may not be exciting to drive, but it is a pleasant place to spend time. The interior is airy, and the dashboard and materials are attractive. There's nice contrast between plastics, shiny trim and faux wood that is definitely identifiable as such, but has a matte finish that keeps it from being to garish or distracting. The driving position is a bit strange, as you sit very far from the windshield and instruments, but it's comfortable and there's plenty of head- and legroom. The rear seats are spacious, too.
That interior is really what makes the case for the Murano, because otherwise the $32,315 crossover is just average. The Hyundai Santa Fe offers a much better price at $26,480, and the Ford Edge is sportier. But if style and comfort are the paramount concerns, there's a case for the Murano.
Pricing for the 2019 Nissan Murano, $1,045 destination included, is as follows:
- Murano S FWD: $32,315
- Murano SV FWD: $35,485
- Murano SL FWD: $40,275
- Murano Platinum FWD: $44,575
- Murano S AWD: $33,915
- Murano SV AWD: $37,085
- Murano SL AWD: $41,875
- Murano Platinum AWD: $46,175
Related Video: