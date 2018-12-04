Here is the 2020 Ford Explorer interior

Here's a rare occurrence: One of our spy photographers just captured the totally redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer interior without any camouflage. We have a full look at the new interior design, and man is it different.
Not only is it a complete stylistic departure from the current Explorer, it signals a new direction for Ford interiors in general. The old upright center stack is gone, replaced by a more horizontal orientation with the centerpiece being a sizable screen splitting the two center air vents. The design is much less curvy everywhere around the interior, and it looks like there's much more storage space too. The adoption of Ford's rotary gear selector probably helped in that endeavor.
It's tough to be 100 percent sure, but the instrument cluster appears to be entirely digital. Sync 3 navigation looks to be playing on the big screen, and it looks like an updated version of the system. From the navigation, it looks like the driver of the vehicle was only a half mile away from Ford's New Model Programs Development Center.
As a whole, we like this new design for the 2020 Explorer interior. It looks much cleaner and airier, which would be good as the current Explorer's cabin design contributes to it being a bit cumbersome to drive, especially in tight places, and feeling even larger than it really is.
Exterior spy shots of the 2020 Ford Explorer surfaced a short time ago, but now we get another look at the new styling. Whereas that last Explorer seemed to be of a lower or mid-grade trim, this one's grille and Platinum badge (plus the interior's wood trim and brown leather) would suggest it's a range-topping model. The quad exhaust poking out the rear makes us think this could have a larger displacement EcoBoost engine, though we'd wonder if Ford would want to step on the Lincoln Aviator's toes by offering the same 400-hp 3.0-liter V6. Note that the Expedition is not available with the Navigator's engine.
In any event, we'll likely know a lot more very soon as next month's Detroit auto show seems like a pretty good place to shed what little camouflage remains.
