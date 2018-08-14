2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Drivers' Notes | High country

I drove the Alltrack home in the rain, and found it to be perfectly comfortable and capable, never leaving me without grip or a sense of confidence. To me it almost felt like more like I was driving an Audi than a VW Golf. I like the clean, structured design and the thoughtful use of materials in the places that count. I also found the car to feel pretty well equipped with technology, but I also found that technology very easy to use, with clear displays and good response. Unlike some others, I didn't have any problem with the Bluetooth.

A common gripe I hear in the office is that the steering feel is a little vague. While I tend to agree that it feels very electronic, and doesn't offer much in the way of feedback, it didn't bother me one bit. I still had fun pointing this down curvy, wet country roads. I especially liked the feel of the actual steering wheel in my hands. It felt kind of thin, and reminded me of a lot of older cars that I've enjoyed tossing around on winding roads.