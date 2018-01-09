Electric 3-wheeler Vanderhall Edison debuts at CES 2018

Venderhall Motor Works debuted its electric trike the Edison at CES 2018. The Edison is a 3-wheeler that has a range of 200 miles on a single charge. Built by hand in Provo, Utah the two seater can has a top speed of 105 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 4 seconds. For more coverage on CES 2018 head to https://www.autoblog.com/tag/ces+2018/

