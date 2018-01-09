Electric 3-wheeler Vanderhall Edison debuts at CES 2018

Jan 9th 2018 at 9:43PM
Venderhall Motor Works debuted its electric trike the Edison at CES 2018. The Edison is a 3-wheeler that has a range of 200 miles on a single charge. Built by hand in Provo, Utah the two seater can has a top speed of 105 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 4 seconds. For more coverage on CES 2018 head to https://www.autoblog.com/tag/ces+2018/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video 3 wheel electric vehicles 3 wheel vehicle ces ces 2018 edison ev Science and Technology vanderhall Vanderhall edison
Create alerts for any tag above
Help us improve our comments.
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X