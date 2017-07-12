Spy Shots

2019 Ford Focus sedan's first spy shots emerge from testing in Europe

Jul 12th 2017 at 5:01PM
The new Ford Focus is coming sometime in 2019, and we have our first batch of photos of the sedan variant. We've previously had a look at the five-door hatchback, but the sedan is likely to be the volume seller here in the US. The big news is that production is moving from Michigan to China, which is expected to make up the volume of US Focus sales. While we don't have a firm release date, the current plant will end production sometime next year.

The current Focus has been on sale since 2011, making it one of the oldest vehicles in the class. While a mid-cycle refresh and high-performance models like the Focus RS, keep things fresh, it's time for an all-new and completely redesigned model. The overall exterior design, like that of the 2018 Ford Fiesta, is really just an evolution of the current model. Lines have been softened and the lighting appears to have been updated with LED units.

The car in the photos appears to be longer than the outgoing model. The wheelbase and rear overhang look to have grown a bit, so look for both more legroom and more trunk space. The trunk and rear bumper are completely covered with black plastic and temporary lighting, so it's impossible to discern any real details.

While we don't see it here, previous spy shots gave us a great view of the Fiesta-like interior. We're hoping the simplified design will be complemented by a higher-grade interior, something the current Focus has been criticized for. Look for both three- and four-cylinder power. Rumors suggest that Ford may drop naturally aspirated engines for a full EcoBoost lineup.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2019 Ford Focus Spy Shots
Spy Photos Ford Sedan 2019 ford focus ford focus spy photos spy pics
