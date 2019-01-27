Vehicles with the best resale value

slide-7509963

If you want to buy a vehicle that will retain its value, your chances are better with a pickup truck or sport utility vehicle than any other segment. According to data gleaned by the team at KBB.com, every one of the 10 best performers for resale value are trucks, crossovers, or SUVs.

You may expect Japanese brands to boast the best resale value, but that's not always the case. In fact, half of the vehicles on KBB's best-resale list come from American automakers.

Interested? Click on the image above to get this party started.

Last updated January, 2019