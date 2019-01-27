Vehicles with the best resale value
If you want to buy a vehicle that will retain its value, your chances are better with a pickup truck or sport utility vehicle than any other segment. According to data gleaned by the team at KBB.com, every one of the 10 best performers for resale value are trucks, crossovers, or SUVs.
You may expect Japanese brands to boast the best resale value, but that's not always the case. In fact, half of the vehicles on KBB's best-resale list come from American automakers.
Porsche MacanThe Porsche Macan is one of the best-driving vehicles in its class of small crossovers. And it's pretty good at holding its value, too. KBB estimates that the Macan will retain 65 percent of its initial cost after 36 months and 50 percent after 60 months.
Ford F-SeriesThe Ford F-Series pickup truck is perennially the best-selling vehicle in the United States. But even with so many of them on the road, they still hold their value very well. According to KBB, owners can expect to recoup 57.5 percent after 36 months and 50.6 percent after 5 years.
Chevy ColoradoWith 70 percent of its value expected to be left after 36 months and 58.6 after 60 months, KBB.com expects the Chevrolet Colorado to retain value better than its slightly swankier Canyon cousin from GMC in resale value.
Honda RidgelineIf you need a pickup truck, but don't expect that it'll ever have to tow a trailer big enough to double as a vacation home, the unibody Honda Ridgeline offers a more car-like experience than its body-on-frame competitors. It will retain 63.2 percent of its value after 3 years and 51.3 after 5 years.
Chevy SilveradoThe Chevy Silverado is the second-best-selling vehicle in the United States, but it's a bit better than its cross-town rival from Ford when it comes to resale value. It will retain 59.8 percent of its original value after 36 months and 53.7 after 60 months, according to KBB.
Toyota 4RunnerThe 4Toyota 4Runner scores very well on KBB's annual award for resale value. The truck-like SUV will retain 65.7 percent of its value after 3 years and 56.3 percent after 5 years. That's significantly better than some of its car-like competitors, like the Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Traverse.
GMC SierraThe GMC Sierra is a slightly more upscale version of General Motors' fullsize pickup platform than the Chevy Silverado, and it performs a bit better than the Chevy on KBB.com's list of vehicles that retain their value. GMC's fullsize truck is expected to retain 62.3 percent of its value after three years and 56.7 percent after five.
Toyota TundraAccording to KBB.com, the Toyota Tundra is expected to retain 66.6 percent of its value after 36 months and 56.9 after 60 months. That makes it the highest-ranking fullsize pickup truck on this list.
Jeep Wrangler
SUVs are hot, and there's no vehicle that better defines its segment than the Jeep Wrangler. We're not surprised, then, that KBB.com pegs the Wrangler as the second-best vehicle for retaining value, with 66.5 remaining after three years and 58.3 left after five.