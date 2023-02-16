Save up to $240 with these Tire Rack President's Day deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter is finally on its way out and new tire season is on its way in. If you've been rolling around on worn-out tires, it's high time to kick them to the curb and pick up a new set. Luckily, there are tons of great deals to be had at Tire Rack right now. They range from prepaid rebate cards, to mail-in rebates and even a limited time instant rebate. With deals on Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental and more, there's a good chance you can find some solid savings to take advantage of. Check the deals out below.

Save up to $100 on Bridgestone Tires

This President's Day promotion lasts until February 28th and could get you up to $70 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires, or up to $100 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Save up to $70 on Continental Tires

Also expiring at the end of the month, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $70 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select passenger Continental tires.

Save $80 on Falken Tires

Picking up a set of four Falken Azenis FK460 A/S tires can get you an $80 instant rebate as of this writing. This deal, like the ones above, ends on February 28th, so if you want to take advantage of the rare instant money-back deal, we recommend doing it quickly.

Save up to $110 on BFGoodrich Tires

BFGoodrich fans need not worry, thanks to this President's Day promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $110 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Account when you purchase a set of passenger or light truck tires totaling $850.00 or more, or a $50 Visa Reward Card if the tire purchase total is $849.99 or less. This deal ends on February 22nd.

Save up to $240 on Goodyear Tires

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until March 31. You can increase your rebate by up to a whopping $140 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

