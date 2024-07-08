The Best Prime Day Thule Deals that will save you over $100

As Amazon Prime Day 2024 wraps up, outdoor enthusiasts and road-trippers are in for a treat. Thule, the brand synonymous with rugged reliability and sleek design, is offering some stellar deals ahead of the big day. Whether you're a hardcore cyclist, a weekend warrior, or a road trip aficionado, Thule's top-tier gear is designed to enhance your adventures and withstand the elements.

From hitch bike racks that make transporting your bike a breeze to weather-resistant rooftop cargo carriers that protect your gear from the harshest conditions, these Prime Day deals are too good to miss. Here are five Thule deals that promise to elevate your outdoor experiences without breaking the bank.

$465 at Amazon

The Thule DoubleTrack Pro XT 2 Hitch Bike Rack offers a versatile and user-friendly solution for transporting your bikes.

Key specs

Fits a Wide Range of Bikes : From road bikes to fat bikes, this rack accommodates wheels ranging from 16-29 inches.

Lightweight and Easy to Install : Its lightweight design ensures quick installation or removal, making it perfect for spontaneous rides.

Convenient Access : The tilt feature allows for easy rear vehicle access, even with the bikes mounted.

Security : Integrated locks secure both the bikes and the rack, giving you peace of mind.

Versatile Compatibility : Easily transfers between 1.25-inch and 2-inch hitch receivers.

With its high load capacity and robust design, the DoubleTrack Pro XT 2 is perfect for avid cyclists looking for reliability and ease of use.

$168 at Amazon

The Thule GoPack Duffel set is designed for the organized traveler. At 40% off, this deal is hard to pass up.

Key specs

Spacious and Durable : Made from 600D Ripstop Polyester, these bags are lightweight yet sturdy, with a 60L capacity each.

Easy Access : The wide mouth opening allows for effortless packing and unpacking, while external stash pockets are perfect for smaller items.

Comfortable Carrying : Padded shoulder straps and multiple grip handles make these bags easy to transport.

Color-Coded ID Cards : Quickly identify each bag, ensuring efficient packing.

Ideal for road trips or maximizing trunk space, the Thule GoPack Duffel set helps keep your gear organized and accessible.

$699.95 at Amazon

The Thule T2 Pro XT/XTR is a top-tier hitch bike rack, now available at a significant discount.

Key specs

Zero Frame Contact : Protects your bike’s frame by securing the wheels only.

Easy Maneuverability : Integrated wheels help move the rack when it’s off the vehicle.

Versatility : Fits various bike sizes (20-29 inches) and types, including carbon frames and fat bikes.

Security Features : Integrated cable locks ensure your bikes are secure.

Simple Installation : The AutoAttach system makes it tool-free and hassle-free.

Perfect for cyclists with diverse bike collections, the T2 Pro XT/XTR offers unmatched protection and convenience.

$849.95 at Amazon

This premium rack is ideal for those who need to transport heavier bikes, such as e-bikes.

Key specs

High Load Capacity : Supports up to 130 lbs, accommodating two bikes at 65 lbs each.

Folding Loading Ramp : Makes loading and unloading bikes effortless.

Tool-Free Installation : Fast and simple setup with torque-limiting knobs and ratcheting wheel straps.

Compact Storage : Fully foldable design with transport wheels and carry handle.

Smart Trunk Access : The foot pedal tilt allows for easy trunk access even with bikes mounted.

The Thule EasyFold XT 2 is perfect for cyclists looking for a high-capacity, user-friendly bike rack.

$259.95 at Amazon

Maximize your vehicle’s storage with the Thule Interstate Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag.

Key specs

Weather-Resistant : Protects your gear from the elements with a durable, weather-resistant design.

Ample Storage : Offers 16 cubic feet of space, perfect for road trips and camping.

Vehicle Protection : Padded base prevents abrasion to your car’s roof.

Easy Access : The coated 3-sided zipper and large storm flaps provide quick and secure access to your items.

Compact Storage : Folds down easily when not in use.

Ideal for expanding your vehicle’s cargo capacity, the Thule Interstate Rooftop Cargo Carrier Bag is a versatile and durable choice for any adventure.

These Amazon Prime Day deals from Thule offer exceptional savings on top-quality outdoor gear. Whether you're an avid cyclist or a road trip enthusiast, Thule’s products provide the durability and functionality you need. Don’t miss out on these fantastic offers to upgrade your gear and enhance your adventures.