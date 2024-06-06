Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just in time for the summer, REI is rolling out a sensational deal at their outlet that promises to gear up outdoor enthusiasts with substantial savings. From June 6th to June 10th, REI Outlet is offering a "Get More, Save More" promotion, allowing customers to save up to an extra 30% off their purchases. Whether you’re prepping for a weekend hike, an extended backpacking trip, or simply upgrading your outdoor gear, this sale is an excellent opportunity to get high-quality equipment at unbeatable prices.

Here are some of our favorites that are currently on sale:

The savings structure is designed to benefit those looking to make significant purchases. Spend $100 at the REI Outlet, and you'll save 20%. Increase your spending to $200, and the savings jump to 25%. For those with a more extensive shopping list, spending $300 will net you a 30% discount. This tiered savings approach means the more you buy, the more you save, making it the perfect time to stock up on essentials like tents, backpacks, hiking boots, and outdoor apparel.

For outdoor enthusiasts, REI's reputation for quality and durability is well-known, and their outlet store offers these same trusted products at reduced prices. The added discount from this sale further enhances the value, allowing adventurers to stretch their budgets without compromising on gear. With terms and conditions applying, it's wise to check the specific details on REI's website to maximize your savings and ensure you’re getting the best deal possible.

This sale is a golden opportunity for both seasoned adventurers and those new to the outdoor lifestyle. With the summer months promising endless possibilities for exploration, there’s no better time to invest in reliable gear. Whether you're planning a solo trek through the wilderness or a family camping trip, the REI Outlet's sale ensures you're well-equipped to make the most of your adventures.

Don't miss out on this limited-time offer. Head over to the REI Outlet online from June 6th to June 10th, and take advantage of the "Get More, Save More" promotion.

The North Face is synonymous with outdoor adventure and exploration. Known for its high-quality jackets, backpacks, and outdoor apparel, The North Face combines innovation with durability. REI's sales on The North Face gear are a golden opportunity to snag versatile products for your next outdoor escapade without breaking the bank.

Patagonia is a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor clothing. Its commitment to environmental responsibility shines through in its products. Shopping for Patagonia gear at REI during sales not only gets you top-notch outdoor clothing but also aligns with those whose values align with supporting eco-conscious brands.

Arc'teryx is revered for its technical precision and performance-driven gear. From lightweight jackets to rugged backpacks, its products are engineered for extreme conditions. REI's sales on Arc'teryx items are a chance to invest in gear that delivers uncompromising performance during your adventures.

REI Co-op's in-house brand offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and clothing. Its products are designed with input from outdoor enthusiasts and are known for their reliability and affordability. Shopping for REI Co-op gear during sales allows you to support a brand that is deeply connected to the outdoor community.

Smartwool is a go-to brand for high-quality, merino wool-based clothing and accessories. Their gear excels in moisture-wicking, temperature regulation and comfort. During REI's sales, you can score Smartwool items that provide the ultimate in comfort and performance, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just staying cozy in colder weather.

Marmot is a brand renowned for its durable and high-performance outdoor clothing and equipment. Whether you're an avid hiker or a winter sports enthusiast, Marmot's gear is designed to keep you comfortable in challenging conditions. REI's Marmot sale is the perfect time to invest in quality products known for their longevity and functionality while enjoying significant savings.

Mountain Hardwear is all about pushing boundaries. Its innovative designs and technical gear cater to those who demand top-tier performance from their outdoor equipment. With REI's sales offering up to 71% off, you can get your hands on Mountain Hardwear gear that's perfect for your next adventure, from high-altitude climbs to rugged treks.

Outdoor Research is a brand trusted by outdoor enthusiasts for its focus on versatile, high-quality clothing and accessories. Its gear is designed to adapt to changing weather conditions and various outdoor activities. At REI's sale, you can explore a wide range of Outdoor Research products, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adventure while enjoying significant discounts.

Prana is known for its stylish and eco-conscious approach to outdoor and active wear. Its clothing is not only comfortable but also sustainable, making it perfect for those who care about the environment. REI's sale on Prana items allows you to upgrade your active wardrobe with comfortable, eco-friendly clothing at a fraction of the cost.

Hoka is a brand that revolutionizes the world of trail running and hiking with its ultra-cushioned, lightweight footwear. Perfect for those who need reliable and comfortable footwear for long treks or trail running. At REI's sale, you can discover Hoka shoes that will enhance your outdoor experiences while enjoying substantial savings.