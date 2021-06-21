Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Home/Electronics

Teckin Mini Smart Outlet - $18.98 (30% off)

Have you ever found yourself two hours into a cross country road trip only to have the nagging feeling that you forgot to turn off your curling iron? As a bald man, I have not, but with a smart plug like this you’ll never have to worry about it ever again. Connect your outlets to wifi and with the touch of your phone you can turn power on and off. I use mine to power my exterior hanging lights, which I have on a timer so I don’t have to think “did I turn those off” when I go to bed. Don’t like the idea of always having to keep your phone on you? There’s a button right on the plug that’ll power it on and off as well.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV - $119.99 (40% off)

At under $120 for a 32-inch smart HD TV, this is a hard deal to ignore. It's important to note that the resolution is only 720p, but for an extra screen in your kitchen or den area, maybe that super high resolution isn't as important as saving a few bucks. This Insignia also currently has a solid 4.7 out of 5 star Amazon user rating with over 37,800 global ratings.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Status, Wellness, and Trait Reports - $99.00 (50% off)

23andMe isn’t the only DNA test on the block anymore, but it’s still certainly one of the most popular. The test can tell you about your own ancestry, health predispositions, general wellness traits and more. You can even choose to use your personal results to help further DNA research that could potentially “lead to discoveries that may one day make an impact on your own health, the health of your family, and people around the world.” For Prime Day, you can pick up the testing kit for half off.

Electric Toothbrush, Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Black Electronic Power Rechargeable Toothbrush - $79.97 (27% off)

You can grab this top-rated electric toothbrush from Oral-B for less than $100 right now. This smart brush helps track your brushing habits over time, motivates with helpful oral care tips, and senses when you brush too hard. There are six brush modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Tongue Cleaner. It can take up to 24 hours to fully recharge the battery but once charged the brush can last up to two weeks on a single charge, depending on usage. With a 4.7 out of 5 star average rating with over 10,500 global ratings, this brush appears to be worth considering if you’re in the market for an electric toothbrush.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer - $54.95 (54% off)

This 9-in-1 cooking device is great for people who want some versatility from their kitchen appliances. In addition to being a slow cooker, the thing most people associate with Instant Pot, it’s also a pressure cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It features an easy-to-read display, and the free Instant Pot app includes hundreds of recipes to inspire your next meal. The Pot has a cumulative 4.7 out of 5 star rating with over 34,000 reviews. Not too shabby!

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 - $209.99 (30% off)

This 293Wh backup lithium battery powerstation can charge up to six devices at once. It's not a whole-home backup power solution, but it's a great portable or emergency option for devices like laptops, phones, cameras, and drones. You can even pair it with Jackery’s solar panels (not included) for extended off-the-grid use. At only 7.1 pounds, this portable power station is designed for travel and outdoor adventures. It's currently a #1 best seller on Amazon with a 4.9 out of 5 star rating.

Automotive

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter Box - $63.30 (50% off)

The NOCO Boost Plus is nearly always one of the best-selling portable jump starters on Amazon. This little pack can hold up to 20 jump starts on a charge, and it works on “gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters.” It’s not just a jump starter, either. The NOCO Boost Plus also doubles as a portable power bank and an LED flashlight with 7 light modes. With over 40,000 ratings on Amazon, the pack is still sitting at a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, and at 50% off it’s hard to beat.

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit with Foam Gun, Bucket and (6) 16 oz Car Care Cleaning Chemicals (Works w/Garden Hose) - $69.99 (30% off)

We love Chemical Guys products and this is a great deal on a starter kit with all the tools you need to clean the exterior of your car. All these products individually are valued at over $200. What you get: Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine Dressing, Signature Glass Cleaner, Speed Wipe detailer, detailing bucket, Cyclone dirt trap, Torq foam blaster foam gun (which attaches to any standard garden hose), microfiber wash kit, short handle brush, 4 microfiber towels, and a dressing applicator.

Toys

Cradream Drift RC Car Remote Control Monster Truck 1:14 Scale - $26.00 (35% off)

This RC car features “front headlights, frame, cockpit, shock absorbers and 4 huge anti-crash wheels.” It includes a 2.4Ghz anti-interference controller with a range of up to 165 ft. The car is powered by 2 interchangeable batteries that take about 4 hours to fully charge and can be used for 20 minutes at max speed or 35 minutes at normal speed. If you’re looking for a fast, affordable toy, this could be a great choice.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Avengers Ultimate Quinjet Building Kit 76126 - $47.99 (40% off)

This 838-piece LEGO set features a minifig cockpit that opens, a passenger compartment, 2 stud shooters, a fold-out 6-stud rapid shooter, and a stud-shooting trike. This Quinjet model measures in at 15-inches long, 11-inches wide, and 4-inches tall. It also comes with 6 minifigs: Black Widow, Hawkeye, Rocket, Thor, and 2 Chitauri. Great for builders 8 years old and up.

LEGO City Sky Police Air Base Building Kit 60210 - $44.99 (50% off)





Designed for builders aged 6 and up, this 529-piece kit includes a 3-level Sky Police air base with control tower, jail cell with breakaway wall, large police plane, jetpack with foldable wings, working parachute and a getaway car. It also comes with 6 minifigs: 2 crooks, 2 police officers, and 2 sky police officers.