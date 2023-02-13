Save big on this portable power generator: Champion 4,500-Watt Inverter Generator now $299.39 off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stay prepared for power outages with this top-rated portable generator. A portable electrical generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major problems. Unfortunately though, generators aren't cheap. That's why we love when we can find one at a discount.

This Champion 4,500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator is currently on sale and boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It's a solid overall choice featuring "quiet technology" and a currently discounted price. If this one is a little too much power than what you're looking for, you can find the best generator for your needs by visiting our list of the best whole-house and portable generators.

If your top priority is quiet operation, check out the 10% off deal on this "ultra quiet" 3,500-watt Generac iQ3500, too. Otherwise, learn more about the 4,500-watt Champion below or click here to check out the deal for yourself.

Key Features

"Quiet operation" makes it great for camping, tailgating or RVs

Features 4,500 starting watts and 3,500 running watts

Up to 14 hours of run time on just 2.3 gallons of gasoline

Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output

Built-in intelligauge allows users to monitor voltage, frequency and operating hours

Built-in EZ Start Dial makes startup easy

Two built-in 120V 20A outlets, a 120V 30A RV outlet, 12V automotive-style (cigarette lighter) outlet, dual port USB adapter

Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase with free lifetime technical support

