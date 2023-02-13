Save big on this portable power generator: Champion 4,500-Watt Inverter Generator now $299.39 off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Stay prepared for power outages with this top-rated portable generator. A portable electrical generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major problems. Unfortunately though, generators aren't cheap. That's why we love when we can find one at a discount.
This Champion 4,500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator is currently on sale and boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It's a solid overall choice featuring "quiet technology" and a currently discounted price. If this one is a little too much power than what you're looking for, you can find the best generator for your needs by visiting our list of the best whole-house and portable generators.
If your top priority is quiet operation, check out the 10% off deal on this "ultra quiet" 3,500-watt Generac iQ3500, too. Otherwise, learn more about the 4,500-watt Champion below or click here to check out the deal for yourself.
Key Features
- "Quiet operation" makes it great for camping, tailgating or RVs
- Features 4,500 starting watts and 3,500 running watts
- Up to 14 hours of run time on just 2.3 gallons of gasoline
- Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output
- Built-in intelligauge allows users to monitor voltage, frequency and operating hours
- Built-in EZ Start Dial makes startup easy
- Two built-in 120V 20A outlets, a 120V 30A RV outlet, 12V automotive-style (cigarette lighter) outlet, dual port USB adapter
- Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase with free lifetime technical support
Champion Power Equipment 4500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator, RV Ready - $789.61 (27% off)
