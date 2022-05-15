Every car available with a manual transmission

The overarching trend in the car world has been that the manual transmission is on the way out. People like automatics for the convenience, but they can be faster than manually shifting, and they're frequently better at saving fuel. But the manual still has advantages. It's small and light, it's still sometimes more affordable than an equivalent automatic model, and, of course, it's much more engaging than an automatic. For these reasons, automakers are still selling a variety of models with manuals. The list is certainly short compared to a couple decades ago, but the variety is impressive. Whether you're looking for an extremely affordable commuter, a sports car or even an off-road oriented truck or SUV, there's a manual-equipped car for you. And we've assembled the whole list of every single make and model of car with an available manual transmission for you three-pedal diehards.

