Every car available with a manual transmission

The overarching trend in the car world has been that the manual transmission is on the way out. People like automatics for the convenience, but they can be faster than manually shifting, and they're frequently better at saving fuel. But the manual still has advantages. It's small and light, it's still sometimes more affordable than an equivalent automatic model, and, of course, it's much more engaging than an automatic. For these reasons, automakers are still selling a variety of models with manuals. The list is certainly short compared to a couple decades ago, but the variety is impressive. Whether you're looking for an extremely affordable commuter, a sports car or even an off-road oriented truck or SUV, there's a manual-equipped car for you. And we've assembled the whole list of every single make and model of car with an available manual transmission for you three-pedal diehards.
- BMW M3 (base, RWD only)
- BMW M4 (base, RWD only)
- Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
- Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
- Chevrolet Camaro
- Chevrolet Spark
- Dodge Challenger (naturally aspirated V8s only)
- Ford Bronco (four-cylinder only, excluding Outer Banks and Everglades)
- Ford Mustang (except GT500)
- Honda Civic Si
- Honda Civic hatchback (Sport, Sport Touring, Type R)
- Hyundai Elantra (N-Line, N)
- Hyundai Veloster N
- Jeep Wrangler (Gas V6 only)
- Jeep Gladiator (Gas V6 only)
- Kia Forte GT
- Lotus Emira (V6 only)
- Mazda3 hatchback (Premium FWD only)
- Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Mini Cooper Hardtop (excludes electric SE)
- Mini Cooper Convertible (excludes JCW)
- Mini Cooper Clubman (FWD S only)
- Mitsubishi Mirage (ES, G4 ES only)
- Nissan Z
- Nissan Versa (S only)
- Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche 911 (S, 4S, GTS and GT3 only)
- Subaru BRZ
- Subaru Crosstrek (Base and Premium)
- Subaru Impreza hatchback (Base and Sport)
- Subaru WRX/STI (excludes WRX GT)
- Toyota GR 86
- Toyota GR Supra (six-cylinder only)
- Toyota Corolla sedan (SE, SE Apex Edition and XSE Apex Edition only)
- Toyota Corolla hatchback (SE, XSE and GR Corolla only)
- Toyota Tacoma (TRD Sport: Access Cab, Double Cab w/ short bed; TRD Off-Road: Double Cab w/ short bed; TRD Pro)
- Volkswagen Golf (GTI, R)
- Volkswagen Jetta (S, Sport, GLI)
