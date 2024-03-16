Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Phone mounts for cars are pretty common, but phone holders for bikes can be just as helpful for bikers. Most attach to the handlebars and stay in place, even at high speeds. If you need to have your phone nearby for navigation or whatever else you may use while riding a handlebar mount will surely help. These mounts are great for motorcyclists, cyclists, and those riding ATVs and scooters. Here are the best motorcycle phone mounts that are for sale on Amazon.
Roam Bike Phone Holder - $17.75
Key features
- High-quality silicone net
- 360° rotation
- Made for bicycles, e-bikes, scooters and motorcycles
- Fits phones up to 3.6” wide
- Universal handlebar fit
The Roam Bike Phone Holder is compatible with motorcycles, e-bikes, scooters, bicycles, ATVs and most vehicles with handlebars.
Joyroom Motorcycle Phone Mount - $19.99
Key features
- Quad lock mount
- Easy 1-step operation
- Robust balljoint
- 360° rotation
- Fits cellphones from 4.7” to 7” wide
- Fits handlebars from 0.7” to 1.34” wide
This Joyroom Motorcycle Phone Mount can be connected easily and uses a robust balljoint that has a 360° rotation. This mount is compatible with cellphones between 4.7” to 7” thick and handlebars between 0.7” to 1.34” thick.
Lamicall Bike Phone Holder - $14.99 (44% off)
Key features
- #1 best-selling Powersports Electrical Device on Amazon
- Shock-resistant
- 4 extra silicone pads
- Fits phones between 4” to 6.8” wide
- Fits handlebars between 0.6” to 1.57” wide
This Lamicall Bike Phone Holder is currently the #1 best-selling Powersports Electrical Device on Amazon. This mount has a simple 1-hand operation and is compatible with most phones and handlebars.
Bovemanx Motorcycle Phone Mount - $19.99
Key features
- Wind-resistant up to 150 mph
- Can remain stable up to 100 mph
- Anti-scratch enhanced coating
- Secure mounting
- Fits phones between 4” to 7.2” wide
- Fits handlebars 0.59” to 1.77” wide
The Bovemanx Motorcycle Phone Mount is made for serious bikers. It has an anti-scratch coating and anti-shake properties. It is resistant to winds up to 150 mph and remains stable at riding speeds up to 100 mph, not like you will be driving your motorcycle at those speeds anyways (hopefully).
Kewig Waterproof Motorcycle Phone Mount - $39.99
Key features
- 15w wireless charger
- 20w USB-C charging port
- IP66 waterproof
- Aluminum alloy mount base
- Water-resistant power switch
- Fits phones between 4” to 7” wide
This Kewig Waterproof Motorcycle Phone Mount offers 15w wireless charging and has an additional 20w USB-C charging port. It has an aluminum alloy mount base and an IP66 waterproof rating.
Freakmount Magnetic Motorcycle Phone Mount - $47.20 (33% off)
Key features
- Made for Harley Davidson motorcycles
- Crafted from high-quality billet aluminum
- N52 rare earth magnets
- Holds at high speeds
- Low-profile design
- Fits phones between 2.5” to 4.3” wide
The Freakmount Magnetic Motorcycle Phone Mount is created specifically for Harley Davidson motorcycles. It’s made with durable billet aluminum and a powerful magnet made from N52 rare earth magnets to keep your phone in place at high speeds.
How to choose the right motorcycle phone mount
Before purchasing a phone mount for your motorcycle, there are a few things to consider. Make sure you know the width of your bike’s handlebars so your mount stays connected while riding. Also, know the width of your phone and case to be certain it will fit. Another thing to think about is how fast you will be driving, as some mounts can withstand up to 100 mph.
