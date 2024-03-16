Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Phone mounts for cars are pretty common, but phone holders for bikes can be just as helpful for bikers. Most attach to the handlebars and stay in place, even at high speeds. If you need to have your phone nearby for navigation or whatever else you may use while riding a handlebar mount will surely help. These mounts are great for motorcyclists, cyclists, and those riding ATVs and scooters. Here are the best motorcycle phone mounts that are for sale on Amazon.

$17.75 at Amazon

Key features

High-quality silicone net

360° rotation

Made for bicycles, e-bikes, scooters and motorcycles

Fits phones up to 3.6” wide

Universal handlebar fit

The Roam Bike Phone Holder is compatible with motorcycles, e-bikes, scooters, bicycles, ATVs and most vehicles with handlebars.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key features

Quad lock mount

Easy 1-step operation

Robust balljoint

360° rotation

Fits cellphones from 4.7” to 7” wide

Fits handlebars from 0.7” to 1.34” wide

This Joyroom Motorcycle Phone Mount can be connected easily and uses a robust balljoint that has a 360° rotation. This mount is compatible with cellphones between 4.7” to 7” thick and handlebars between 0.7” to 1.34” thick.

$14.99 at Amazon

Key features

#1 best-selling Powersports Electrical Device on Amazon

Shock-resistant

4 extra silicone pads

Fits phones between 4” to 6.8” wide

Fits handlebars between 0.6” to 1.57” wide

This Lamicall Bike Phone Holder is currently the #1 best-selling Powersports Electrical Device on Amazon. This mount has a simple 1-hand operation and is compatible with most phones and handlebars.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key features

Wind-resistant up to 150 mph

Can remain stable up to 100 mph

Anti-scratch enhanced coating

Secure mounting

Fits phones between 4” to 7.2” wide

Fits handlebars 0.59” to 1.77” wide

The Bovemanx Motorcycle Phone Mount is made for serious bikers. It has an anti-scratch coating and anti-shake properties. It is resistant to winds up to 150 mph and remains stable at riding speeds up to 100 mph, not like you will be driving your motorcycle at those speeds anyways (hopefully).

$39.99 at Amazon

Key features

15w wireless charger

20w USB-C charging port

IP66 waterproof

Aluminum alloy mount base

Water-resistant power switch

Fits phones between 4” to 7” wide

This Kewig Waterproof Motorcycle Phone Mount offers 15w wireless charging and has an additional 20w USB-C charging port. It has an aluminum alloy mount base and an IP66 waterproof rating.

$47.20 at Amazon

Key features

Made for Harley Davidson motorcycles

Crafted from high-quality billet aluminum

N52 rare earth magnets

Holds at high speeds

Low-profile design

Fits phones between 2.5” to 4.3” wide

The Freakmount Magnetic Motorcycle Phone Mount is created specifically for Harley Davidson motorcycles. It’s made with durable billet aluminum and a powerful magnet made from N52 rare earth magnets to keep your phone in place at high speeds.

How to choose the right motorcycle phone mount

Before purchasing a phone mount for your motorcycle, there are a few things to consider. Make sure you know the width of your bike’s handlebars so your mount stays connected while riding. Also, know the width of your phone and case to be certain it will fit. Another thing to think about is how fast you will be driving, as some mounts can withstand up to 100 mph.