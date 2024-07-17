2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition unveiled exclusively for Florida

Jeep released another state-specific, limited-edition version of the Gladiator, and this time it's catering to off-roaders in the Sunshine State. Sold only in Florida, the 2024 Gladiator High Tide Edition features a distinctive-looking exterior design that you can also order in Texas.

Based on the Sport S trim level, the High Tide Edition gets 17-inch black-painted wheels wrapped by 32-inch mud-terrain tires, steel rock rails, a body-colored hardtop, plus "HIGH TIDE" decals on the hood. We're told that there's an edition-specific badge on the tailgate, but pictures of the back end haven't been released yet. If all of this sounds familiar, it's because the Texas Trail Edition unveiled earlier in 2024 gets the exact same treatment; only the decals are different. Jeep even published the same picture, though it changed the logo on the hood.

It's a similar story inside, where the High Tide Edition mirrors the Texas Trail Edition in many ways. The list of standard features includes keyless entry, black McKinley leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, and adaptive cruise control. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated door mirrors are included as well — hey, it sometimes freezes in Florida.

Jeep didn't make any mechanical changes, so power for the High Tide Edition comes from a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The standard Sport S is offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic.

On sale now in Florida, the 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition carries a base price of $50,170, including a mandatory $1,895 destination charge. Buyers have six paint colors to choose from: Black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, and Anvil. You're not entirely out of luck if you want a limited-edition Gladiator but live outside of Florida and Texas. Jeep released several limited-edition variants of its truck in recent months including the blacked-out NightHawk and the Rubicon-based Mopar. Tuscadero Pink paint is available as well.