2024 Jeep Gladiator Mopar special edition is a limited-run Rubicon

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator just added a limited-run Mopar special edition model to the lineup. Only 250 of these specific Gladiators will be built, and they come with a nice array of equipment.

Built on the Rubicon trim (and powered by the 3.6-liter V6), each of these Mopar special editions will be painted in black and feature a massive topographical Rubicon trail graphics package. The maps have a red tracer and are highlighted with Jeep Performance Parts logos on the hood and bedsides. Mopar also equips this Jeep with heavy-duty rock rails, a triple-hoop grille guard, three-piece body-color hardtop, hard tonneau cover, spray-on bedliner, grab handles and a custom Mopar badge on the tailgate.

As for the interior trimmings, all 250 of these Jeeps will be upholstered in two-tone Katzkin leather seats with black and Maraschino red surfaces. You’ll notice Omega M Mopar logos on the seats, and the center console armrest is upholstered to match the seats. Red stitching throughout the car on the steering wheel and instrument panel complete the package, and a serialized Mopar badge on the console will tell you which of the 250 Gladiators it is.

Every buyer will get a Mopar owner’s kit with a certificate of authenticity, an 83-piece JPP tool kit and a special rendering of the vehicle from the Mopar design team. This special edition is priced at $72,190, including the $1,895 destination charge and is arriving at dealerships as of today.