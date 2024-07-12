10 thoughts about the (wild) Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Is that the Sterrato? A guy in an old Honda CR-V leans out his window and clearly has more questions. "That’s right," I reply. I hit the gas, let the V10 snarl for a beat and round the corner. This guy didn’t really want to chit-chat. He wanted the show and I gave it to him. After each spending a day with the off-road themed 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, I have many thoughts and could ramble for days. Not surprisingly, so could News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Senior Editor John Beltz Snyder, who also took turns. Somehow, we managed to whittled our collective thoughts down to 10.

There’s a lot to unpack …

It’s a V10-powered Huracan with 602 horsepower, a seven-speed dual-clutch, gobs of carbon-fiber and the familiar wedge-shaped design. The Sterrato then features fender flares, off-road lights, a roof rack, 19-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Dueler rubber, a crazy air intake on the roof and a carbon-fiber engine cover. It’s lifted 1.73 inches and has skid plates. Basically, Lambo decided to build an insane off-roader to send the Huracán out with a mic drop. Mission accomplished.

The Sterrato is the ultimate flex

Lambo is building just 1,499 of them, or rather, built them. They’re long gone. All spoken for. You would buy this car if you are already loaded, have loaded friends, and want something different. For example, the hedge-fund bros can get on the list for the Huracán. The CEO works connections to get the Sterrato. Or, if you prefer your analogies to come from the sports world, the punter can cobble together enough cash for a Lambo. The quarterback gets the Sterrato. With options, this supercar cost $384,394, more than 100 grand above a comparable 2023 Huracán Technica. We chat about this on a recent episode of the Autoblog Podcast.

Driving is better and worse than you might imagine

It’s a visceral experience with the V10 growing behind your ears, though when cruising around town, it’s not as crazy-loud as you might think. Pin the throttle, and that changes. You’re also lower to the ground than you’d expect. Yes, it’s lifted compared to your typical Lambo, but it still feels low-slung. Conversely, the Porsche 911 Dakar I tested a few weeks ago actually felt elevated and set up for off-roading. While we couldn’t take the Sterrato off-road (the press loan prohibited us and other media outlets from doing so), it’s clearly capable. That being said, it’s overpowered for most off-roading, you can’t see out of the back, and again, it’s fairly low. This goes back to my original premise that it’s a flex, rather than an actual off-roader. But apparently, people do it, and it’s up to the task.

You gotta love the design

More companies should do this. Take your high performance coupe, lift it and set it up for a rally. Lambo took its legendary wedge and prepared to conquer the desert. People took notice. How could you not, though? This one was a pearlescent papaya of a performance car, complete with stripes and a number 63 on the hood. It has a roof scoop and roof rails, and literal bolt-on fender flares. The tires have actual tread blocks. Lamborghini took the most outrageous off-road ideas they could and applied them to an already outrageous looking car. It makes the Sterrato an excellent brand halo. Maybe it doesn’t stand for everything Lambo really is, but it’s compelling as hell. If you’re an enthusiast, you know about Lamborghinis. If you know Lambos, you know the Sterrato.

Sterrato vs. Countach

I've been lucky to drive a 2016 Huracán at the Horse Thief Mile at Willow Springs (the track’s for sale, if you’re interested) and a 1989 Countach in Miami. It’s hard to fairly rank the Sterrato, given the first two were bucket list moments and I drove the Sterrato in the suburbs on a Monday. That said, it has the unmistakable Lamborghini charisma. Our tester came in with about 4,700 miles, which means it’s a driver. Sterrato owners: Drive the hell out of your car. That’s what it's made for; don’t let the novelty or rarity hold you back. Believe me, you’ll look cooler if you roll onto the 18th fairway at the Quail with a little mud on your Sterrato in 2026.

And now, I shall turn things over to Mr. Stocksdale ...

It's the most care-free Huracán to drive ... almost

While it's designed for dirt roads, most of the changes make the Sterrato so much less stressful on the street. The added ground clearance means you're not worried about scraping going into a driveway, or having to mess with a slow-moving nose-lift system. The huge plastic fender flares provide some protection from wide-swinging car doors. And the extra rubber means less chance of getting a flat or bending a wheel. Heck, it's even practical for long-distance trips with those add-on roof bars. If it weren't for that roof scoop that obscures the view out the back and makes lane changes mildly terrifying, it'd be the unquestionable perfect daily-driver Huracán.

The best part is that it makes you and everyone else smile

From the moment I picked it up, to the moment I shut it off for the last time, the Sterrato had me grinning and giggling. It's so silly in the absolute best ways, starting with the looks that we've already discussed. And then that engine. Oh that engine. Even when quietly cruising, you can hear the hissing and gargling from that roof scoop, and then when the exhaust opens up, it howls louder and more urgently all the way past 8,000 rpm. And it just keeps pulling harder. Lift off, and you get some firecracker level bangs, at least in Corsa and Rally modes. Literally every time I'd go through this loop I'd laugh. Everyone wants to see it, too. Like Greg said at the top, everyone turns and looks. One time leaving a gas station, a construction worker across the road was egging me to get on it. The Sterrato delivers on the most important thing a supercar should do: It should make you and everyone near you have some fun.

And now onto Mr. Snyder for his parting thoughts ...

It made me feel funny

After taking the long way home from Greg's driveway to mine, I felt odd when I got out of the car, almost like I was buzzing. It was like my skin was vibrating, and I somehow felt strangely taller, and maybe a bit dizzy as I walked into my house. After putting some miles on the Sterrato, I had become accustomed to its bombardment of the senses, from rapid changes in velocity, to the sound and feel of the V10 harmonics, to the super low seating position and heightened awareness required from driving such an extraordinary car with such limited visibility. When that all came to an end, I had to re-acclimate to the quiet act of walking slowly on solid ground. I've only gotten that odd "Alice in Wonderland" sort of feeling after driving one other car: the Ferrari 458 Italia. I could get used to it.

The tires are ridiculous

W-rated all-terrains ... Why is that so funny to me? These Bridgestone Dueler A/T002 run-flat tires are hard to wrap my head around, kind of like the Sterrato itself. They're just ... neat. Just look at them. Anyway, they're a good fit for the car, feeling stable at speed, and quite comfortable even on our less-than-ideal Michigan pavement. I'd love the chance to take them off pavement or through the snow just to get the experience, but this was one of those rare opportunities that may not come again.

It's kid-friendly

Look. There's the LATCH anchor right there. It's easier to find and use than in many pickups I've driven.

But really, kids go absolutely nuts over this thing. My driveway has seen Bentleys, Porsches, Ferraris, rare Mustangs, Supras ... all the cars a kid might have a poster of, if kids still purchased car posters at the school book fair. The only other cars that have come close to this Lamborghini in terms of kids losing their minds over it are the C8 Corvette and the dump truck I brought home once. I get it, though. It's the ultimate status symbol, whether a kid is obsessed with YouTubers or popular music or their car-journo dad. The fact that this Sterrato looks the way it does, with the orange paint, wild decals and off-road trappings, makes it only more jaw-dropping when you drive by. After months of hearing my son and his friends talk about their dream cars — all Lambos — I got to see the enthusiasm firsthand. Watching the faces of future gearheads light up when they see it is just about as fulfilling as actually driving the thing.